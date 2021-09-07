Currency Pair of the Week: EUR/USD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The ECB meets on Thursday this week and the key issue for the committee to debate will be when, and by how much, the ECB should cut back its bond purchases in the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP). Inflation has been front and center during the summer months. However, the ECB addressed higher inflation by changing the wording of its mandate at the July ECB meeting from targeting inflation “close to, but below 2%” to “a symmetrical 2%”. The latest inflation reading was 3%.

Last week, ECB members were hitting the wires in force, both on the hawkish and dovish side, to make their cases. It will surely be a highly debated topic at the meeting. The ECB is currently buying roughly 80 billion Euros worth of bonds per month, and the hawks are looking to cut that amount back. The 1.85 trillion Euro program is set to expire in March 2020. Note that although yesterday’s Factory Orders from Germany were strong for July, Construction PMIs for August in the EU were weaker and today’s Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for SEP was only 26.5 vs 30 expected and 40.4 in August. Growth may have peaked as the outlook is weaker.

This may be a slow week for economic data in the US, but most traders are still talking about the horrific Non-Farm Payroll numbers from Friday. The headline print was +235,000 vs +750,000 expected and a revised +1,053,000 in July. That being said, everyone wants to know if this will cause to Fed to push back their tapering announcement at the upcoming FOMC meeting on September 22nd. Just as with the ECB, the Fed has been trotting out a host of speakers over the past few weeks, both hawkish and dovish. And it continues this week. The key will be to watch if the hawks change their tune after then NFP print and they turn less hawkish. Inflation is still running hot, and next week traders will get CPI data for August. As a reminder, headline inflation for July was 5.4% YoY and the core print was 4.3% YoY. In addition, it appears congress has enough votes to increase the Corporate tax rate to 25%. Will this cause investors to lose faith in stocks (which would increase the US Dollar)?

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD has been oscillating around a longer-term trendline dating back to early November 2020 (green). In addition, the pair had been trading in a descending wedge formation since early August, and broke higher out of the pattern on August 24th. On Friday, the EUR/USD reached the target after breaking out of the wedge formation (a 100% retracement) at 1.1908. Strong resistance sits near these levels at the recent highs from August 2nd and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of May 25th to the lows of August 20th, near 1.1894. The daily candlestick for Friday also formed a shooting star, an indication of a reversal.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD has been moving higher off the August 20th lows in an orderly upward sloping channel and, today, broke the bottom trendline of the channel near 1.1870. If the pair continues to move lower, horizontal support and the upward sloping channel (daily) provide the first support near 1.1840/1.1850. Below is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the August 20th lows to the September 3rd highs near 1.1815 and then horizontal support near 1.1800. Intra-day resistance is back at the bottom trendline of the upward sloping channel near 1.1880 and then the recent highs at 1.1908. Above there is the 50% retracement on the daily timeframe near 1.1965.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With the ECB on Thursday and the fallout of Non-Farm Payrolls set to continue, EUR/USD may have some volatility, especially after Thursday. If Christine Lagarde joins her fellow committee members in wanting to prepare markets for a bond buying reduction, EUR/USD could be on its way to 1.2000!