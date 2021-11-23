Tue, Nov 23, 2021 @ 05:28 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisRBNZ Preview: Rate Rise Unlikely To Boost The Bird - NZDUSD

RBNZ Preview: Rate Rise Unlikely To Boost The Bird – NZDUSD

By Forex.com

The Q3 unemployment rate fell to a record-equalling 3.4% at the start of November, matching the rate last seen in Q4 2007.

“The fall in the unemployment rate is in line with reports of difficulty finding workers and high labour turnover, and continued travel restrictions on international arrivals, which put pressure on domestic labour supply,” work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett noted after the data was released.

Elsewhere, inflation is running at its highest level in a decade, and forward-looking indicators warn of further gains. Last week’s RBNZ survey of expectations noted a significant increase in inflation expectations. Both the 1 year and 2 year ahead measures jumped by 0.7% pts to 3.7% and 2.96%, respectively – well above the RBNZ’s 2% target midpoint.

The strength of recent data has the market fully priced for a 25bp hike to 0.75% tomorrow, and there is a 40% chance priced that the bank will hike by 50bp to 1.00%. Adding intrigue and uncertainty to the decision will be a new set of forecasts and an updated OCR track.

Therefore, trader interest will be two-fold. Firstly, on the size of the rate hike and secondly on the magnitude of the increase in the OCR track, with most expecting the track to pull forward forecast rate hikes and show an end rate near 3.00%.

Due to a considerable tightening in financial conditions via higher fixed mortgage rates, the RBNZ will likely only deliver a 25bp hike. A decision that has the potential to disappoint and keep the pressure on the NZDUSD in the face of a surging U.S. dollar

Technically, the NZDUSD has been trading within a downward sloping trend channel for the past nine months. Consider selling bounces back towards short-term resistance at .7000c, looking for a retest of the September .6860 low before a retest of the August .6805 low.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.