Wed, Dec 15, 2021 @ 04:52 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisBoE Preview: Will The BoE Push Back To February?

BoE Preview: Will The BoE Push Back To February?

By Forex.com

When will the BoE announce its interest rate decision?

The BoE is due to release its interest rate decision at 12:00 on Thursday 16th November.

November meeting recap

The BoE caught the markets off guard in November and voted 7-2 to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.1%. Policy makers said that they wanted to see how the jobs market would cope with the winding down of the furlough scheme before hiking rates.

Since then, the latest data revealed that the labour market remained strong in November with 275,000 payrolls added, whilst unemployment ticked lower to 4.2%. The number of people claiming unemployment benefit also fell by almost 50,000. All in all, the furlough scheme ending has had little effect on the labour market.

And then Omicron arrived.

What to expect?

Since Omicron came onto the scene and Boris Johnson announced Plan-B, investors have pushed back on expectations of a rate hike by the BoE. The broad expectation is that the central bank will hold off until February, or perhaps even later before firing the starting gun on raising rate, allowing time for the bank to see how Omicron develops, what actions the government takes and how they impact the economy.

But at the same time the BoE can’t ignore the warning signs that inflation is flashing. UK CPI jumped to 4.2% YoY in October, the highest level in over a decade, up from 3.1% in September and well above the BoE’s target 2%. The BoE expects inflation to peak at 5% in spring next year before easing lower back towards 2% in 2023.

Normally, strong labour market data and decade high inflation would be sufficient to guarantee a rate rise. But Omicron has thrown a spanner in the works. The broad market expectation is that the BoE will kick the can down the road. However, the central BoE could just focus on the data and hike rates – given that this is not expected, it could create the bigger movement into the pound.

It is also worth keeping in mind that the Fed is expected to tapper at a faster pace and the ECB stay pat. Therefore inaction by the BoE could see bigger moves in GBP/USD, meanwhile a rate hike by the BoE could see bigger moves in EUR/GBP.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD broke below its falling trendline support at the start of the month finding a floor at 1.3160 the year to date low.

The rebound from the 2021 low has so far failed to move above the 5 week falling resistance and the weekly high of 1.3277. A move above here exposes the falling trendline support turned resistance.

Beyond here 1.3370 the late November high could offer resistance, but a move above this level could see buyers gain traction.

Meanwhile any dovish hints from the BoE could see the pound test the yearly low at 1.3160, opening the door to 1.31. The RSI is supportive of further downside.

 

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.