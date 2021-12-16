Thu, Dec 16, 2021 @ 15:01 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisBOE Liftoff! GBP Soars as Traders Price in More BOE Rate Hikes...

BOE Liftoff! GBP Soars as Traders Price in More BOE Rate Hikes through 2022

By Forex.com

After a big hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve yesterday, the Bank of England took the fight against inflation a step further by raising its benchmark interest rate from 0.10% to 0.25%, becoming the first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the COVID pandemic upended the global economy last year.

While many economists had expected the central bank to punt the decision to February, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and company determined that the inflation rate, which is projected to hit 6% in April, three times the BOE’s target level, was a bigger threat that the rapid spread of Omicron across the country. This decision comes on the back of urging from the IMF, which made the highly-unusual decision to explicitly encourage the BOE to avoid “inaction bias” in today’s meeting.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 in favor of the rate hike, with only external member Silvana Tenreyro dissenting. Separately, the BOE left its QE program target size unchanged at GBP 875B and cut its growth forecasts for Q1 2022 on fears about Omicron.

Of course, a 15bp adjustment to interest rates won’t have a major impact on the economy in and of itself, but it does signal that the tide has shifted and BOE policymakers are now prioritizing fighting inflation as the biggest economic risk.

Looking ahead, markets are still pricing in about a 60% chance of another rate hike in the BOE’s next meeting in February, with rates expected to rise to above 1.00% by the end of 2022.

EUR/GBP technical analysis

Not surprisingly, the British pound has surged on the unexpectedly early shift in monetary policy, and it is now the strongest major currency on the day. With the European Central Bank’s own monetary policy meeting hitting the wires as we go to press (no interest rate changes, but will expand bond purchases slightly through Q2 and Q3 of next year), traders are watching the EUR/GBP cross closely.

As the below chart shows, EUR/GBP has dropped roughly 125 pips since testing resistance at the confluence of its previous highs, 200-day EMA, and bearish channel around 0.8600 midway through last week. Moving forward, EUR/GBP bears appear to have the upper hand, with potential for the pair to extend its established downtrend back toward the 2021 low under 0.8380 heading into the holidays.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.