Week Ahead: Possible Fed Hikes Inter-Meeting and a Russian Invasion?

With a US CPI print higher than expected and a known hawk on the wires (Bullard), markets began to speculate that an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve could come before the Fed’s next meeting, which isn’t until March 16th! Speculation should continue this week as markets continue to fret about inflation. Markets will also be paying close attention to the situation at the Ukraine/Russia border as the US and NATO prepare for an imminent invasion. Russia continues to tow the line that they are not planning to invade. But will they invade this week? Oil has been on the rise as well. Watch to see if it can reach $100! Also, as we continue through earnings season, releases are picking up in the UK. Watch the guidance for indications of any slowdowns in UK firms.

Inflation

The January US CPI print last week was 7.5% YoY vs 7.3% YoY expected and 7% YoY in December. In addition, the core CPI print was 6% YoY vs 5.9% expected and 5.5% previous. The core CPI excludes the volatile food and energy components. This led St Louis Fed Governor Bullard to announce that he favors a 50bps hike at the March meeting and 100bps by July 1st! (Note that Bullard will be interviewed on CNBC on Monday morning at 8:30am ET. ) Also, the 1-year inflation component of the Michigan Sentiment number was 5%, its highest level since 2011. Some Wall Street banks are even calling for 7 interest rate hikes this year. These are all high inflation readings and hawkish comments. So, with all this interest rate hike talk going around, is there a chance the Fed may intervene before March 16th and hike 25bps? The markets sure seemed to think so on Thursday last week after Bullard spoke. Fed Funds had moved to price in a 100% change of a 50bps hike at the March meeting, with perhaps a hike inter-meeting. However, markets corrected themselves on Friday and odds fell back to only a 65% chance of a 50bps hike. But that doesn’t rule out an inter-meeting hike. Watch this week for possible calls by the Fed for an emergency meeting. If so, a rate hike may soon lie ahead!

Russia/Ukraine

Will Russia invade Ukraine this week? That’s what the White House seems to think as they told all US citizens to leave Russia now. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Russia is amassing more troops near the Ukraine border and an invasion could come at any time, perhaps before the end of the Olympics. As of Friday afternoon, reports echoed Blinken’s comments suggesting that Putin has communicated plans to invade Ukraine to the Russian military beginning this week! These reports were later clarified by the White House, noting that a final decision by Putin has not yet been made. Safe havens collected bids on the back of the news as oil, gold, the Swiss Franc, the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar and bonds all moved higher. Watch these assets throughout the week. If an attack seems imminent, these safe-haven assets should continue to move higher. However, as we have seen many times immediately after a major event takes place, watch for a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” as the invasion may already be priced into the market. Meanwhile, Russia said earlier in the day that they would soon respond to the US and NATO on security. More to come this week!

Oil

Oil is one of the instruments that made new highs Friday afternoon on the news of the possible Russian invasion. US WTI reached a high of 94.63 while Brent crude traded up to 94.865. Both are at their highest levels since the summer 2014. However, oil was bid even before the potential invasion news on the back of the surprise EIA numbers which showed a draw of 4.75 million barrels of oil. This was the largest draw since September 2021. Expectations were for a small increase. On Thursday, the EIA also said that the world prospects for demand are “on the bright side” as economies are expected to grow stronger. All these bullish factors helped push WTI and Brent to new highs despite the upcoming talks with Iran this week, which could result in additional oil supply added to the markets. Watch for more headlines this week to help determine if price will reach $100!

Earnings

Earnings season continues this week as UK bank earnings begin to report. Other major earnings releases this week are as follows:

Economic Data

Have we discussed inflation at all yet? The US isn’t the only one who gets to have all the fun with inflation data! There is a plethora of inflation reports due out this week from around the globe, include CPI from China, the UK , Canada and Japan. In addition, the UK and Australia both release jobs data for January. Other important economic data is as follows:

Monday

New Zealand: Services NZ PSI (JAN) Tuesday

Japan: GDP Growth Rate Prel (Q4)

Australia: RBA Minutes

Japan: Industrial Production Final (DEC)

UK: Claimant Count Change (JAN)

EU: Trade Balance (DEC)

EU: Employment Change Prel (Q4)

EU: GDP Growth Rate 2 nd Est (Q4)

Germany: ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (FEB)

Canada: Housing Starts (JAN)

US: PPI (JAN)

Wednesday

Japan: Reuters Tankan Index (FEB)

China: CPI (JAN)

China: PPI (JAN)

UK: Inflation Data (JAN)

EU: Industrial Production (DEC)

Canada: CPI (JAN)

US: Retail Sales (JAN)

US: Industrial Production (JAN)

US: Manufacturing Production (JAN)

US: NAHB Housing Market Index (FEB)

US: FOMC Minutes

Crude Inventories

Thursday

Japan: Trade Balance (JAN)

Japan: Machinery Orders (DEC)

Australia: Employment Change (JAN)

US: Building Permits (JAN)

US: Housing Starts (JAN)

US: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (FEB)

Friday

New Zealand: PPI (Q4)

Japan: CPI (JAN)

UK: Retail Sales (JAN)

EU: Construction Output (DEC)

UK: CBI Industrial Trends Orders (FEB)

Canada: Retail Sales (DEC)

EU: Consumer Confidence Flash (FEB)

US: Existing Home Sales (JAN)

Chart of the Week: Weekly US 2-year yields

The yield on the US 2-year note has been on fire since the beginning of 2022. This is the 8th straight week of gains and the 10th out of 11! The short-term yield has moved from a low of 0.441% during the week of November 29th, 2021 to 1.64% this past week. Last week, the yield spiked through the 50% retracement from the highs of November 2018 to the lows of February 2021 at 1.54%, pulling back to close the week near 1.5%. First resistance is above last week’s high of 1.64%, then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe at 1.88%. Above there is horizontal resistance at 1.94%, dating to June 2019. However, notice that the RSI is extremely overbought, with a reading of 93.35. This is an indication the yields may pullback. First support is last week’s low at 1.288%, then horizontal support from December 2015 at 1.103%. Below there is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level form the lows of February 2021 to last week’s high at 1.054% (red). The Fibonacci numbers below that act as additional support.

This week could present itself with huge volatility. With the potential for an inter-meeting rate hike and/or an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, markets could be wild. Watch for flows into safe-haven assets on any headlines of war. In addition, if the inflation data is higher than expected (not just in the US), watch for flows into those currencies as there may be an expectation of quantitative tightening sooner than expected.

Have a great weekend!