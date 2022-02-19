Week Ahead: Russia/Ukraine Headlines to Dominate Trading

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Last week, Russia and the West had heated exchanges regarding Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Markets seemed to move in a “risk-on”/”risk-off” type of trading fashion with each headline. With US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken set to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, later in the week, the headlines should be abundant. And with the US on holiday on Monday, the markets could be volatile. Watch the headlines this week! Back on the macro-front, the Royal Bank of New Zealand meets this week. Will they be hiking rates again? In addition, the US will release the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation, Core-PCE. Will this print lead them to hike 50 bps at the March meeting? Watch interest rate and US Dollar movements late in the week to see what the markets are thinking!

Russia/Ukraine conflict

Last week, the US claimed that Russian forces were moving towards the border between Russia and Ukraine and that an invasion was “imminent”. The US also said that before an invasion, Russia could give misinformation and false flags. Russia has denied moving troops towards the border even though the US says Russia now has 190,000 troops there. Russia also claims they have no plans of attacking Ukraine. However, on Friday, Pro-Separatists in Ukraine began “evacuating” people to Russia, claiming they will move over 700,000 people.

Russia ends military exercises in Belarus on Sunday. This now becomes a key date to watch to see if troops move back to their bases or move forward towards Ukraine. On Friday, the US again said that an attack on Ukraine could happen within the next few days, which will include tanks, jets, ballistic missiles and cyber. It said prospects for averting war appear dim. However, as mentioned, Blinken and Lavrov are meeting later in the week. But could an invasion come before then? Russia claims that the US and NATO are not addressing its security needs. The West claims that Russia wants to expand its influence into Ukraine. Watch the headlines this week to see if there will be an attack or if more talks are to come (which Russia says they are willing to have).

In the days to come, watch for flows into safe-haven assets such as the Swiss Franc, the Japanese Yen, Gold, Bonds, and the US Dollar. Oil may also move higher on threats of invasion. However, be on the lookout for a “ Buy the rumor, sell the fact” trade, in which traders will buy the safe-haven assets leading up to an invasion and sell them once (and if) Russia actually invades.

RBNZ

The RBNZ meets on Wednesday this week. At their last meeting on November 24th, 2021, they raised rates for the second consecutive time to 0.75%. They said they expected to continue to remove monetary policy stimulus given the outlook for inflation and employment. Since then, the Q4 Unemployment Rate dropped from 3.4% to 3.2% while the Labour Costs Index increased from 2.4% YoY in Q3 to 2.8% YoY in Q4. In addition, food inflation for January increased to 5.9% YoY vs 4.5% YoY in December. Expectation are for the RBNZ to hike rates by another 25bps to 1.00%.

Earnings

With Earnings Season ending, there are still a few to watch, especially banks and auto makers in the UK. Some of the more potentially market moving earnings releases this week are as follows:

Economic Data

Although Monday is a US holiday, there will still be preliminary looks at Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs from around the world. In addition, on Friday the US will release the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation, Core-PCE. Will this data piece cause them to hike 50bps in March? Other important economic data releases this week are as follows:

Chart of the Week: Weekly Gold (XAU/USD)

In March 2020, during the early stages of the pandemic, Gold took off as investors searched for safe havens amid fear of the unknowns of the pandemic. Price traded to a new all-time high in August 2020 at 2075.11. Since that time, the precious metal has pulled back in a symmetrical triangle. Two weeks ago, as price approached the apex, Gold closed just above the top downward sloping trendline of the triangle at 1858.50. Last week, on the back of the potential Russian invasion of Ukraine and continued hawkish comments from the Fed’s Bullard, Gold continued its breakout. Price closed last week around 1900. A confluence of resistance is just above between 1910.83 and 1922.33. If price breaks above, it can run to horizontal resistance at 1953/1959, before making its way towards the all-time highs. First support is at the triangle trendline near 1844, then the bottom trendline of the triangle near 1807. The 50 Week Moving Average also crosses near there at 1800.85.

Will Russia invade Ukraine this weekend? The US seems to think its very possible. Sunday is an important date, as military exercises in Belarus are expected to come to an end. Is the evacuation of 700,00 people from Donetsk a warning as to what is to come? Markets will be headline watching this week for an imminent invasion. Watch safe-havens to see which way risk will flow.

If you are in the US, enjoy the holiday on Monday.

Have a great weekend!