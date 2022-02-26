Week Ahead: Russia/Ukraine Conflict, OPEC, Central Banks, and NFP

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Will the war continue this week? Or will global leaders convince Russian President Putin and Ukraine President Zelensky to meet for negotiations?

Russia invaded Ukraine last week and sent the markets into a tailspin, only to recover later in the week. The world responded by placing sanctions on Russia. Will the war continue this week? Or will global leaders convince Russian President Putin and Ukraine President Zelensky to meet for negotiations? Also, OPEC+ meets this week on Wednesday. Will they increase output further than expected with Russia at war? With eyes focused on the Russian/Ukraine headlines, traders will also be watching central banks this week as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Canada (BOC) meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Will the RBA leave the door open for a hike this year? Will the BOC hike 50bps? In addition, the US releases its Nonfarm Payroll report for February on Friday. Will it be able to top January’s report?

Russia/Ukraine

Last week began with the markets on pins and needles waiting for Russia to invade Ukraine, even though Russian said it had no intension to do so. By mid-week, Putin declared the areas of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent Republics (despite being inside Ukraine) and sent in troops as “peacekeepers”. Assembled troops then began invading Ukraine from Russia, Belarus, and the Black Sea. Putin said that the aim of the invasion was to ensure a new government in Ukraine that is friendly to Russia. Countries from around the world vowed to place crippling sanctions on Russian entities, ranging from banks to companies to Putin and foreign minister Lavrov. However, two targets for sanctions that have not been touched yet are energy and SWIFT (the world system for financial transactions). Putin said he is ready to engage in high-level talks, however as of the time of this writing, satellite images show large amounts of troops and equipment building at the Belarus border. Is Russia going to attack again or will negotiations begin (even China is asking for a diplomatic solution)? If attacks continue, will they take the Ukrainian capital of Kiev? And how will the world respond? Will they finally cut Russia off from supplying energy to Europe? Will they cut them off from SWIFT? These are all questions that markets will be looking for answers to this week!

OPEC+

OPEC+ also meets this week in what should be an intense meeting with Russia. Reports from Reuters on Friday are that “OPEC+ is likely to stick to existing policy of increasing output quotas at a measured pace of 400,000 bpd at the upcoming meeting.” However, will events in Ukraine this weekend cause member countries to change their tune come meeting time? WTI and Brent crude oil traded over $100 last week. Will OPEC+ want to increase supply to help lower the price? Also, there may be an agreement in place soon which will allow Iran to come back on-line to supply oil to the markets. How will that affect OPEC+ and the pace of supply output?

RBA

The RBA meets this week and is expected to leave rates unchanged at a record low 0.1%. At the January 2022 meeting, the RBA ended its 275 billion Australia Dollar bond buying program. However, the board also said that will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is within the 2% to 3% target range. Wage prices for Q4 2021 released last week was 2.3%. Will this be enough for the RBA to bring forward their rate guidance? Markets seem to think so, pricing in the first rate hike in August!

BOC

When the Bank of Canada last met, they surprised markets by not hiking rates. However, they did remove the forward guidance language, which said that it would hold rates at the lower bound. Since then, inflation rose to 5.1% for January vs 4.8% in December. It was the highest level since September 1991. Core CPI was 4.3% in January vs 4.0% in December. This week, expectations are for an increase of 25bps, which would bring rates to 0.5%, however markets shouldn’t be surprised if it hiked 50bps. Will the central bank increase by the higher amount? Or will the Russia/Ukraine conflict cause them to temper hikes and only raise rates by 25bps?

Earnings

Earnings season is winding down, however there are still a few major releases to watch, particularly in the UK. They are as follows: BNZL, ZM, LCID, HPQ, CRDA, SEA, BIDU, TGT, CRM, PSN, SNOW, BBY, AVGO, COST, ITV, LSEG, HMSO, LHA

Economic data

The beginning of March brings with it beginning of month economic data, and it will be plentiful. Australia, European, and US manufacturing and services PMIs will be finalized, along with a look at China PMI data. In addition, Germany and the EU will release CPI data. To end the week, the US will release NFP data for February. Recall that January’s print was much stronger than expected. Can February’s jobs report beat expectations as well? The rest of the economic data calendar is as follows:

Monday

Japan: Retail Sales (JAN)

Japan: Industrial Production Prel (JAN)

Australia: Retail Sales Prel (JAN)

New Zealand: ANZ Business Confidence Final (FEB)

Japan: Housing Starts (JAN)

Canada: PPI (JAN)

US: Chicago PMI (FEB)

Tuesday

Global: Manufacturing PMIs Final (FEB)

China: NBS Manufacturing PMI (FEB)

China: NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI (FEB)

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI (FEB)

Australia: RBA Interest Rate Decision

Germany: Retail Sales (JAN)

UK: Nationwide Housing Prices (FEB)

Germany: CPI Prel (FEB)

Canada: GDP Growth Rate (Q4)

US: ISM Manufacturing PMI (FEB)

Wednesday

OPEC+ meeting

New Zealand: Building Permits (JAN)

Australia: RBA Chart Pack

Australia: RBA Growth Rate (Q4)

Germany: Unemployment Change (FEB)

EU: CPI Flash (FEB)

US: ADP Employment Change (FEB)

Canada: BOC Interest Rate Decision

US: Fed Beige Book

Crude Inventories

Thursday

Global: Services PMIs Final

Australia: Trade Balance (JAN)

China: Caixin Services PMI (FEB)

EU: Unemployment Rate (JAN)

EU: PPI (JAN)

US: Unit Labor Costs Final (Q4)

US: Nonfarm Productivity Final (Q4)

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (FEB)

Friday

Japan: Unemployment Rate (JAN)

Australia: Retail Sales Final (JAN)

Germany: Trade Balance (JAN)

EU: Retail Sales (JAN)

US: Nonfarm Payrolls (FEB)

Canada: Ivey PMI sa (FEB)

Chart of the Week: Weekly CRB Index

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

So many commodities traded higher this week only to be repelled and sent lower to end the week. From energy to metals to grains, shooting stars were formed on the weekly timeframes. The CRB Index contains many of these commodites. Notice that the commodity index had been trading higher on a weekly timeframe in an orderly channel since making a bottom in April 2020 near 101.38. Recently, the CRB Index has traded higher for 10 straight weeks and 11 of the last 12. Last week, the index broke through the top trendline of the long-term channel to a high of 269.02, just ahead of long-term horizonal resistance from 2014, and pulled back into the channel. In doing so it formed a shooting star formation, which is a 1-candle reversal pattern indicating price may be ready to pull back. Often when price fails to break out of one side of a channel it moves to test the other side. Notice that the RSI is in overbought territory as well, which indicates price may be ready to move lower. Horizontal support below isn’t until 241.18 and then the bottom trendline of the long-term channel near 235.00. Below there, price can fall to the 50-Week Moving Average at 222.01. If prices continue higher, resistance is at last week’s high of 269.02, just ahead of the 2014 horizontal resistance at 272.04. Above there, price can trade to the 50% retracement level from the highs of June 2008 to the lows of April 2020 at 287.73.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine will dominate headlines this week. However, don’t forget about other potential market moving events this week, such as the RBA and BOC meetings, the OPEC+ meeting, and NonFarm Payrolls. These events all have potential to move the markets!

Have a great weekend and please be safe, no matter where you live!