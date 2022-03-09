Wed, Mar 09, 2022 @ 08:39 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisEURUSD Rebound Under Review

EURUSD Rebound Under Review

By Forex.com

For the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, supportive headlines helped the EURUSD finish towards the top of the FX leaders board overnight, behind only the Skandies, the NOK, SEK, and DKK.

An announcement by the U.S and the UK banning Russian oil imports as well as a pledge by EU leaders to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by year-end have the potential to deliver the fatal economic strike needed to bring President Putin’s war machine to its knees.

Also, providing support to the EURUSD reports the European Union could unveil a potentially extensive bond issuance program to finance the continent’s energy and defence needs. Although the size of the potential issuance is still to be determined, the proposal could be presented after an informal summit in Versailles and is another show of Western unity behind Ukraine.

After making a fresh cycle low at 1.0805 earlier this week, the EURUSD was able to close higher at 1.0910 (0.52%), while EURCHF held onto the bulk of its gains to close the session at 1.0125 (0.82).

Turning to the charts, the EURUSD has fallen by ~6% from its February 1.1495 high, while EURCHF has fallen by a similar magnitude. This suggests that the overnight rally in EURUSD and EURCHF was traders locking in profits, not a trend reversal.

More so, as the war in Ukraine is likely to push back ECB hikes until 2023, heightens the risk premia attached to European assets. And as real money accounts increase hedges on European assets.

As such, the preference is to sell bounces in the EURUSD, leaning against the layer of resistance between 1.1200 and 1.12230 looking for a push lower towards the “Covid Crash” 1.0636 low.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 9th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.