Week Ahead: More from Russia and Ukraine, Plus FOMC and BOE

The war between Russia and Ukraine doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. This should continue to drive price action.

Talks continued last week between Russia and Ukraine. However, that’s all they appear to be at this point: talks. Russia doesn’t seem to be slowing down its invasion into Ukraine. The humanitarian corridors, which allow for aid workers to enter and civilians to exit, have been almost non-existent. Will Russia keep up the pressure this week or will cooler heads prevail? Last week, the ECB surprised some market participants by reducing the amount of bonds it will buy and by announcing it will end its QE program in Q3, rather than Q4. It made a strong reference to high inflation. US CPI was also strong at 7.9% YoY, its highest level since January 1982. Will the FOMC and BOE follow in the same footsteps as the ECB and increase rates by more than expected this week?

Russia/Ukraine

On Friday, Russian President Putin said that there were “certain positive movements” in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. However, later in the day, Ukraine’s Kuleba said that there was zero progress made in Thursday’s talks. He also said that Russia’s position changes all the time and that the talks don’t impact Russia’s behavior on the ground. Reports are that many Ukrainian cities are surrounded by Russian forces and that Russia hasn’t allowed for much humanitarian aid. Putin hasn’t made it clear what the endgame is or when it will be. Russia also said it may use volunteer fighters from the Middle East to fight on its behalf. In addition, Joe Biden said that Russia would pay a severe price if Russia used chemical weapons. All of this would insinuate that there is more fighting to come.

As a result of actions over this past week, the US and the world continue to put more sanctions on Russia. The US banned all imports on Russian oil and revoked Russian permanent “normal” status to punish Moscow over its invasion of Russia. In addition, Congress approved a $1.5 trillion funding package to avoid a government shutdown, which included aid for Ukraine. This would suggest both parties in the US are committed to helping Ukraine. And more and more companies are pulling out of Russia, such as McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Starbucks. (The Russian government said they would take the properties of those who level.) Russia may default on its debt payments. There are even rumors of rationing food at grocery stores. One has to wonder how much more economic pain Russia can take.

US FOMC

The US FOMC meets on Wednesday this week. Expectations are that the Fed will hike 25bps. Employment continues to be strong with the latest Nonfarm Payroll report showing 654,000 new jobs were added to the economy in February. In addition, February CPI was 7.9% YoY, the highest since January 1982. Is there a chance the Fed could hike 50bps? Perhaps. But the uncertainties surrounding the Russia/Ukraine conflict should keep the brakes on the FOMC. In February, markets were pricing in nearly a 100% chance of a 50bps hike as St Louis Fed President James Bullard said that he sees 100 bps of tightening by July, which would imply a 50bps hike at one of the meetings prior to then. However, since the war began, investors backed off and aren’t pricing in any chance of a 50bps hike. Also, following the strong revisions higher to inflation and lower to growth from the ECB, investors will also keep a keen eye on the “dot plot” to see how the FOMC adjusts its forecasts for the key economic metrics.

BOE

The Bank of England also meets this week to decide whether to hike interest rates again. Expectations are that the BOE will hike an additional 25bps, bringing the key interest rate to 0.75%. (This is the level where interest rates were before the pandemic). At its last meeting, members signaled that they were expecting inflation to peak around 7.25% in April but fall back closer to its 2% target within two years. The most recent CPI reading was 5.5% for January.

Economic Data

The economic calendar is rich with second tier data from around the world this week. However, there is some data which can be market moving, such as a Chinese and US Retail Sales, UK and Australia Unemployment, and US PPI. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) also meets on Friday this week, however this has been a non-market mover recently. Other economic data this week is as follows:

Monday

US: Consumer Inflation Expectations (FEB) Tuesday

New Zealand: Services NZ PSI (FEB)

Australia: RBA Minutes

Australia: House Price Index (Q4)

China: Industrial Production (JAN-FEB)

China: Retail Sales (JAN-FEB)

China: Unemployment Rate (JAN-FEB)

UK: Claimant Count (FEB)

EU: Industrial Production (JAN)

Germany: ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (MAR)

Canada: Housing Starts (FEB)

US: PPI (FEB)

US: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index (MAR)

Wednesday

Japan: Reuters Tankan Index (MAR)

Japan: Trade Balance (FEB)

China: House Price Index (FEB)

Japan: Industrial Production Final (JAN)

Canada: CPI (FEB)

US: Retail Sales (FEB)

US: NAHB Housing Market Index (MAR)

US: FOMC Interest Rate Decision

Crude Inventories

Thursday

New Zealand: GDP Growth Rate (Q4)

Japan: Machinery Orders (JAN)

Australia: Employment Change (FEB)

Australia: RBA Bulletin

EU: CPI Final (FEB)

UK: BOE Interest Rate Decision

US: Building Permits (FEB)

US: Housing Starts (FEB)

US: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (MAR)

US: Industrial Production (FEB)

US: Manufacturing Production (FEB)

Friday

Japan: CPI (FEB)

Japan: BOJ Interest Rate Decision

EU: Trade Balance (JAN)

Canada: Retail Sales (JAN)

US: Existing Home Sales (FEB)

Chart of the Week: Weekly USD/JPY

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

USD/JPY has been moving higher since breaking out of descending wedge in February 2021. The target for the wedge was a 100% retracement, which it reached during the week of October 11th, 2021 near 112.22. The pair has been on a tear higher and hasn’t looked back, trading in an upward sloping channel since November 2021. This week, USD/JPY hit its highest level in 5 years, reaching a high of 117.35. First resistance is at the top trendline of the channel near 117.60. If price breaks above there, it can easily move to the highs from the week of December 12th, 2016 at 118.66. However, notice that the RSI is diverging with price in overbought territory, an indication that price may be ready for a pullback. First support is at the breakout point of 116.35. Below there, price can fall to the bottom trendline of the channel near 114.50 and then the lows of November 2021 near 112.53.

The war between Russia and Ukraine doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. However, one has to wonder how much longer Russia can withstand the crippling economic sanctions. As has been the case for the past few weeks, watch the headlines for volatile market moves. In addition, the release of the FOMC and the BOE interest rate decisions could be potential market moving events.

Have a great weekend and stay safe, no matter where you live!