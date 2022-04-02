Week Ahead: RBA, Russia/Ukraine Headlines, and FOMC Minutes in Focus

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The RBA Interest Rate Decision meeting on Tuesday. Will the RBA be ready to give up its dovishness and signal that hikes may be sooner than they had anticipated? In addition, the headlines continued last week regarding the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Negotiations seems positive on the surface; however, nothing seems to have come from them yet. Russia also said that it wants Europe to pay for gas in Rubles, rather than the contract currency of Euros or Dollars. Europe denied! Will there be fallout from the confrontation this week? Watch the headlines! Last week, the economic highlight was US Non-Farm Payrolls for March, which showed the economy added 439,000 jobs to the economy. This week, the focus will be on the FOMC Minutes and the Canadian Employment change.

RBA

At the last meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left rates unchanged at 0.1%, while noting the pickup in inflation from energy and supply side related issues. In addition, it noted the uncertainties to outlook due to the Russian/Ukraine conflict. Members also said they see inflation peaking around 3.25% before declining to 2.75% in 2023. As such, they said they will remain patient until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2% to 3% target range before they increased interest rates. Well, markets are pricing in a hike by June. Something has to give. Will the central bank turn more hawkish as inflation continues to rise? Or will it stick to the script and say the Official Cash Rate won’t be raised until 2023? (The RBA previously stated that it wouldn’t raise rates until 2024!)

Russia/Ukraine

Last week, there seemed to be positive talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. Ukraine said that if a security guarantee system works out, then it will agree to a neutral status. This would mean no foreign military bases in the country. Russia went as far as to say that Ukraine can join the EU, just not NATO. Russia also agreed to sharply cut military operations near Kyiv. And Ukrainian President Zelensky even said that enough progress had been made to hold meetings with Putin. However, the bombing continued in the south. Even as humanitarian corridors were setup for aid to be brought into Mariupol and civilians to be brought out, the bombing continued. The Red Cross stopped operations and said it would try again on Saturday. Will the bombings, and the evacuations, continue this week? Watch the headlines to find out. Negotiations are expected to continue this week.

Russian Energy

Energy was also at the center of attention last week as Putin demanded that Europe pay for gas in Rubles, rather than the currencies stated in the contracts, Euros and US Dollars. Putin said companies would have to open accounts at Russian banks in order to pay. If the demands were denied, active contracts would be halted on April 1st! Germany and France both denied the demand and said that they were preparing for possible scenarios if there was a halt of Russian gas flows. As of the time of this writing, gas is still flowing from Russia to Europe and no consequences have been announced. Will Putin shut off the gas heading into Europe this week? If so, what alternatives will Europe have? What will be the consequences for Russia? Again, watch the headlines this week to find out.

Economic Data

Last week, the highlight of the economic data world was US Non-Farm Payrolls and European CPI. (European CPI was 7.5% vs 6.6% expected!) This week, the focus turns to the FOMC Minutes and Canadian Employment. Recall from the FOMC meeting that the Committee hiked rates by 25bps to 0.50% and said that an upcoming meeting, the Fed will begin to unwind its balance sheet. It also said that there are more rate hikes to come. Traders will be watching for any hints as to what may be in store for the May meeting. In addition, Canadian jobs are expected to increase by 140,000 in March after a whopping 336,600 jobs were added in February. Note that this is the last Employment Change print before the BOC meets next week. Other important economic data due out this week is as follows:

Monday

Australia: Retail Sales Final (FEB)

Germany: Trade Balance (FEB)

US: Factory Orders (FEB)

Tuesday

Global: Services PMIs Final (MAR)

Australia: RBA Interest Rate Decision

Canada: Trade Balance (FEB)

US: Trade Balance (FEB)

US: ISM: Non-Manufacturing Business Activity (MAR)

Wednesday

Australia: RBA Chart Pack

China: Caixin Services PMI (MAR)

Germany: Factory Orders (FEB)

Germany: S&P Global Construction PMI (MAR)

UK: S&P Global Construction PMI (MAR)

EU: PPI (FEB)

Canada: Ivey PMI sa (MAR)

US: FOMC Minutes

Crude Inventories

Thursday

Australia: Trade Balance (FEB)

Australia: Building Permits Final (FEB)

Germany: Industrial Production (FEB)

UK: Halifax House Price Index (MAR)

EU: Retail Sales (FEB)

Mexico: CPI (MAR)

Friday

Australia: RBA Financial Stability Review

Japan: Consumer Confidence (MAR)

Canada: Employment Change (MAR)

Chart of the Week: Monthly WTI Crude Oil

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a monthly timeframe, there is one candle that stands out: the shooting star for March. A shooting star is a reversal candle and signals that price could move lower. Buyers enter the market at the beginning of the timeframe (in this case a month) after a strong uptrend. During the month of the candlestick, buyers continue to push price higher until sellers overtake them and push price back lower. For a shooting star, the real body of the candlestick is small and near the bottom, with little lower shadow. This indicates that price opened and closed near the same level. The color of the real body is irrelevant. In the case of the March candlestick, price opened at 97.92 and pushed as high as 129.42 and reversed to close at 99.39. The net result was only a 5.56% gain for the month. The shooting star indicates that price may continue lower. On the monthly timeframe, horizontal support sits below at 85.57. Below there is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the 50% retracement level from the April 2020 lows to the March 2020 highs at 79.98 and 64.71, respectively. If the candlestick fails, resistance is at the March highs of 129.42, then the highs from 2008 near 147.27.

This week, as a new quarter begins, there are plenty of opportunities for more volatility. With US Non-Farm Payrolls in the rearview mirror, the RBA is next up in terms of important macroeconomic events. Will it turn more hawkish? In addition, the Russian/Ukraine War continues. Traders will be glued to the headlines for any sense of a ceasefire or comments regarding paying Rubles for gas. Also watch the FOMC minutes and the Canadian Employment Change.

Have a great weekend.