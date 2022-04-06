Wed, Apr 06, 2022 @ 11:19 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisChina's Service PMI Gets Served, Base Metals Lower

China’s Service PMI Gets Served, Base Metals Lower

By Forex.com

Covid reared its ugly head again on economic data, which saw China’s service PMI contract at its fastest pace since the pandemic.

Service sector activity in China was dragged lower due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and subsequent restrictions aimed at curbing the virus. Dropping from 50.2 to 42, China’s service PMI contracted at its fastest pace since Q1 2020 at the height of the pandemic. And the -8.2 point drop was its fastest monthly decline since August 2021.

Perhaps more worryingly is that the new orders sub index fell at its fastest rate since March 2020, as this can be seen as a leading indicator for the headline number. And with prices rising and exports falling for a third month, China’s PMI is tracking the global theme of lower growth prospects coupled with inflationary forces.

Base metals lower post-PMI

Copper prices fell to a two-day low as the weak PMI printed simply added to the selling pressure caused by yesterday’s hawkish comments from two Fed members. With a 50-bps hike at the FOMC’s next meeting in May increasingly likely, the US dollar has rallied for four consecutive days and is adding further pressure on base metals such as platinum, palladium and copper.

A stronger dollar and weak China PMI data has weighed further on palladium this week, and traders remain net-short the futures market. In fact, they have increased their short exposure and reduced their long holding over the past three weeks.

Traders remain heavily net-long gold futures markets, and that’s clearly helping to support prices overall. Yet the stronger US dollar and lack of safe-haven demand are capping its upside potential. It’s certainly taken the shine from gold as each rally from 1916 support fails to hold on to any gains. Price action remains choppy overall and hesitant to commit to a particular direction, leaving us with a neutral bias over the foreseeable future. But we suspect bulls will get the last laugh whilst prices remain above 1900.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.