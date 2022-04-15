Week Ahead: Central Bank Follow Through and Earnings Season Kicks into High Gear

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Last week was all about central bank activity. The RBNZ hiked 50bps, the BOC hiked 50bps, and the ECB did nothing. However, as a result of the central bank activity (or inactivity in the case of the ECB), each central bank’s currency was on the move. This week, all 3 of those countries release inflation data. Will their currencies continue to move in the same direction this week or will they reverse? In addition, Q1 earnings season moves into high gear as we get to see releases from the first of the FAANG stocks, Netflix, as well as Tesla. Also, China has a data dump on Monday. Will China continue to show a slowdown due to the “Zero-covid” policy?

Central Banks

The RBNZ met last week and surprised markets with a hike of 50bps to bring the OCR to 1.5%. This was the first 50bps hike in over 20 years. They added that it was appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions. However, the central bank also added that the 50bps hike was to ensure that high inflation does not become embedded into longer-term inflation expectations. In essence, the central bank hiked more now to keep inflation expectations low. Given the dovish sentiment in the statement, the New Zealand Dollar sold off. This week, New Zealand releases Q1 CPI. Will the Kiwi reverse and move higher on the back of this data?

The Bank of Canada also met last week and hiked interest rates by 50bps to 1%. In addition, the BOC said that it would stop reinvesting the proceeds of its maturing bonds as of April 25th, therefore ending its Quantitative Easing Program. In addition, the BOC said that it will have to increase interest rates to neutral (now 2.5% from 2.25% previously) or above neutral due to the expected increase in inflation. The central bank also raised its inflation forecast for 2022 to 5.3% from 4.2% in January. The Canadian Dollar went bid immediately following the statement release and the press conference. Canada releases CPI data this week. Will the Loonie reverse and move lower? Or will it continue to move higher, especially if Crude oil continues with its recent bid?

The ECB met on Thursday and disappointed markets. The central bank said it will continue to buy bonds at the predetermined rate of 40 billion Euros in April, 30 billion Euros in May, and 20 billion Euros in June. In addition, the central bank said that it will continue to reinvest the proceeds from maturing securities for an extended period past the data when it starts to raise interest rates. Traders were hoping that the ECB would announce an end the QE program sooner, or at the least, announce a date when it would stop reinvesting the proceeds (therefore letting bond holdings shrink). The Euro sold off aggressively after the statement and the press conference. This week, the EU announces it final March CPI reading. The preliminary reading was 7.5% YoY. If the reading this week is stronger, will the Euro reverse and move higher?

Earnings

Although the big news in stocks last week may have been Elon Musk’s attempted hostile takeover of Twitter, the story this week will be earnings. Of the FAANG stocks, Netflix will report its quarterly report this week. Recall from last quarter that the steaming online service disappointed investors by only adding 2.5 million subscribers vs Wall Street’s estimates of 8.3 million. In addition to Netflix, other big names to release earnings this week include BK, TSLA, and SNAP. Other companies to pay attention to this week are as follows:

BAC, BK, SCHW, SAVE, LMT, NAL, NFLX, JNJ, AA, UAL, PG, TSLA, AAL, T, BX, SNAP, AXP, VZ

Economic Data

As mentioned above, New Zealand, Canada, and the EU will all release inflation data this week. In addition, China has a data dump on Monday, which should tell the markets if the slowdown has stalled. Keep in mind that this data is from before the lockdown in Shanghai. Other important economic data this week include the RBA minutes, US housing data and Global Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs. A complete list of major economic data due out this week is as follows:

Monday

China: GDP Growth Rate (Q1)

China: Industrial Production (MAR)

China: Retail Sales (MAR)

US: NAHB Housing Market Index (APR)

Tuesday

New Zealand: Services NZ PSI (MAR)

Australia: RBA Meeting Minutes

Australia: HIA New Home Sales (MAR)

Japan: Industrial Production Final (FEB)

Canada: Housing Starts (MAR)

US: Housing Starts (MAR)

US: Building Permits (MAR)

Wednesday

Japan: Trade Balance (MAR)

Germany: Ifo Business Climate (APR)

Germany: PPI (MAR)

EU: Trade Balance (FEB)

EU: Industrial Production (FEB)

Canada: CPI (MAR)

Canada: New Housing Price Index (MAR)

US: Existing Home Sales (MAR)

US: Fed Beige Book

Crude Inventories

Thursday

New Zealand: CPI (Q1)

Australia: Retail Sales Prel (MAR)

EU: CPI Final (MAR)

US: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (APR)

UK: BOE Gov Bailey Speaks

Friday

Global Manufacturing and Services PMI Flashes (APR)

Japan: CPI (MAR)

UK: Retail Sales (MAR)

Mexico: Mid-Month CPI (APR)

Canada: Retail Sales (FEB)

Canada: PPI (MAR)

EU: ECB President Lagarde Speaks

Chart of the Week: Monthly USD/JPY

After breaking above a downward sloping trendline dating to January 2002 last month, USD/JPY reached its highest level since May 2002 this week, reaching a high of 126.32. Can it travel higher? Current levels are traditionally where Government officials begin to try and talk down the level of the JPY pairs. Already this past week, no less than 4 officials have come out and stated in various forms that “sharp fx moves are undesirable” or that “they are watching the recent depreciation of the Yen with vigilance. This is done to try and “jawbone’ that market, or “talk” the Yen pairs down. The BOJ also has the ability to enter the fx market and buy Yen directly in order to bring down the level of the Yen pairs. The next resistance level in USD/JPY is the psychological round number resistance at 130.00. Above there is horizontal resistance dating to February 2002 near 131.84. However, notice that the RSI on the monthly timeframe is in overbought territory, indicating the possibility of a near-term pullback. If price moves lower, first support is at the March high of 125.10. Below there, price can fall back to the long-term trendline near 121.00.

Last week was all about monetary policy by central banks. This week is about the follow through from the decisions made at those meetings. In addition, its earnings season and the markets will get to see the results from such companies as NFLX and TSLA. These companies could set the table for expectations for earnings releases moving forward.

Have a great weekend!