Stocks Head Lower as Recession Fears Grow

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

After two straight positive closes, US stocks are heading lower in subdued trading ahead of key data later in the week. With treasury yields back over the critical 3% level and oil prices ticking over $120 inflation and central bank action are very much under the spotlight

US futures

Dow futures -0.37% at 33060

S&P futures -0.29% at 4150

Nasdaq futures -0.1% at 12695

In Europe

FTSE -0.6% at 7556

Dax -0.5% at 14477

Euro Stoxx -0.3% at 3790

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

OECD cuts growth outlook

After two straight positive closes, US stocks are heading lower in subdued trading ahead of key data later in the week. With treasury yields back over the critical 3% level and oil prices ticking over $120 inflation and central bank action are very much under the spotlight

The market just can’t shake off Inflation concerns and worries that aggressively acting central banks raise the risk of stagflation and stalling corporate growth. While the market has been hoping that peak inflation will soon pass, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was less upbeat saying that she expects inflation to remain high. Yellen will testify again today, but the key focus this week is on Friday’s inflation data which could provide clues as to where the Fed could go with monetary policy in Q3.

The outlook remains pretty grim for now. The OECD slashed its global growth outlook to 3% this year, down from 4.5% forecast in December. The downward revision comes after the World Bank cuts its global growth outlook to 2.9% yesterday.

There is no high impacting US data due to be released today and Fed speakers are quiet ahead of next week’s FOMC.

In corporate news:

Novavax jumps almost 10% pre-market after its two-dose COVID 19 won FDA approval taking it much closer to regulatory authorization.

Credit Suisse falls 6% pre-market after the Swiss lender warned over losses in Q2 amid challenging market conditions and weakness in its investment banking division

Read more about stocks to watch

Where next for the Dow Jones?

After rebounding from 30635 the 2022 low, the Dow Jones is consolidating caught between its 20 and 50 sma. The RSI is also neutral as the index awaits its next catalyst. A break-out trade here means buyers will be looking for a move over 33350 the 50 sma in order to head towards 34100. Meanwhile, sellers will be looking for a move below 32500 the weekly low and the 20 sma in order to target a deeper selloff towards 31260.

FX markets – USD rises, JPY slides

USD is edging higher, tracking Treasury yields northwards. Whilst the 10-year bond yield slipped below 3% yesterday, bringing the USD off session highs, today 10-year bond yields are back over 3% lifting the buck ahead of Friday’s inflation data and next week’s FOMC.

EUR/USD is on the rise after eurozone GDP was upwardly revised to 0.6% QoQ, up from 0.3% in the preliminary reading. The data comes ahead of tomorrow’s ECB rate announcement and amid fears that aggressive central bank action raises the risk of stagflation.

USD/JPY continues rising to fresh 20-year highs towards 134.00 as the divergence between the BoJ and other major central banks, such as the Fed has become increasingly more apparent. Japan’s GDP contracted -0.5% QoQ in Q1.

GBP/USD -0.24% at 1.2560

EUR/USD +0.27% at 1.0733

Oil prices climb steadily higher

Oil prices rose 0.7% in the previous session and are on the rise again today, pushing over $120.00 with the price supported by tight supply and improving demand from China.

Concerns over global growth are capping the upside after the World Bank cut its global growth forecast to 2.9%, down from 3.2% in April and 4.1% in January. The Russian war, plus COVID damage and surging inflation, mean that many countries now face recession, which would hurt oil demand.

Still, tight supply appears to be the dominant force which was highlighted yesterday by Goldman Sachs as it raised its oil price outlook to $140 pb, up from $125 pb in the third quarter.

API data showed that crude oil inventories unexpectedly rose by 1.845 million barrels last week. EIA data is due later.

WTI crude trades +0.76% at $118.50

Brent trades +0.77% at $120.50

Looking ahead