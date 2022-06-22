Currency Pair of the Week: EUR/GBP

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With ECB members on the wires this week trying to talk down fragmentation in the Eurozone, along with CPI from the UK, EUR/GBP could be volatile this week.

The ECB held an emergency meeting last week to discuss what the central bank should do to prevent fragmentation between the Eurozone core countries and the peripheral countries. With inflation in the Eurozone at 8.1% YoY, the ECB has pre-committed to a 25bps hike at the July meeting, with some ECB members talking about the possibility of a 50bps hike. However, this opens the possibility of interest rates in some countries (the peripherals, such as Italy and Spain) to rise faster than interest rates in other countries (the core, such as Germany). The result of the extraordinary meeting was 2-fold: 1) That the ECB would apply flexibility in reinvesting redemptions on the PEPP portfolio. 2) To mandate an ecosystem committee to design a new anti-fragmentation instrument. This week, ECB members will be out in force, with no less than 10 members speaking. Likely, they will be trying to talk down inflation expectations. Last week, ECB President Christine Lagarde told ECB ministers that the ECB plans to put limits on bond spreads. In addition, they will also be trying to reduce concerns about rising interest rates. ECB member Lane already said that larger incremental rate increases in September do not represent a red alert assessment for inflation. The ECB doesn’t meet again until July 21st, at which time it will already have June’s inflation reading in hand.

The BOE met last week and hiked interest rates by 25bps. Committee members are concerned about the effects that higher interest rates will have on household incomes. BOE officials mentioned that they see inflation rising to 11% in October and 9% over the last few months. This week, markets will get a look at May’s inflation data. Expectations are for the headline print to rise from 9% YoY to 9.1% YoY, though the core rate is expected to fall from 6.2% YoY to 6% YoY. Despite and expected fall in the core rate, this is just a small blip in the overall grand scheme of the high inflation data. May Retail Sales are also due out this week. Expectations are for a headline reading of -0.9% MoM vs an April reading of +1.4%. Retail Sales ex-fuel is expected to be -1% MoM vs +1.4% MoM in April. Will this week’s data continue to follow the recent worse than expected data that came out last week (including Manufacturing Production, Industrial Production, and the Claimant Count)? Note that the MPC mentioned that it will act forcefully if needed to stem inflation. The BOE’s Pill recently said that if price pressures become embedded, it could be a trigger for more aggressive rate hikes. Watch the inflation readings this week!

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP had been in a long-term downward sloping channel since mid-April 2021 to May 5th, when the pair broke aggressively through the upper trendline of the channel near 0.8480. The pair continued higher to 0.8618 on June 14th and 15th, only to pull back and retest the top trendline. The support held and EUR/GBP reached a new near-term high at 0.8719, testing the April 2021 highs!

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/GBP has been trending higher since April 14th. After reaching the recent high last week, the pair pulled back and held the upward sloping trendline. First resistance is at the June 15th highs at 0.8721. This area is also the 50% retracement level from the highs of December 11th, 2020 to the lows of March 7th. Above there, horizontal resistance crosses at the highs of February 2021 near 0.8797, then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe near 0.8837. First support is at the upward sloping trendline from the April 14th low near 0.8530. Below there, support is at the top downward sloping trendline of the longer-term channel near 0.8470, then the May 17th lows at 0.8393.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With ECB members on the wires this week trying to talk down fragmentation in the Eurozone, along with CPI from the UK, EUR/GBP could be volatile this week. The UK will also release Retail Sales. If the data continues to come out worse than expected, watch for EUR/GBP to possibly take out the recent highs!