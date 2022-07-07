Thu, Jul 07, 2022 @ 14:48 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisGBP/USD Holds Over $1.1950 as Johnson Says He Will Resign

GBP/USD Holds Over $1.1950 as Johnson Says He Will Resign

Forex.com
By Forex.com

The recent selloff in GBP/USD has stalled and the pound is attempting a move higher despite news that Boris Johnson plans to resign and will make a speech later today.

The move by Boris Johnson comes after a third of his government resigned following months of damaging headlines. He is expected to remain as a caretaker leader until October.

With a new leader incoming, the government’s agenda is now uncertain. Many key issues are at stake, such as Brexit, competition post Brexit, and how to tackle the cost of living crisis? The new leader could change the course of such issues. In short, the move will mean more limbo for the UK economy, while the leadership race takes place, at a time when it needs a strong sense of direction.

The pound hit a session high following the announcement, clearly pleased that Boris Johnson won’t try to rule the country with such dwindling support and relieved that he hasn’t gone down the route of a snap election.

However, this latest political earthquake could keep the pound under pressure over the coming weeks. More uncertainty at a time when Brexit relations are dire, and the cost of living crisis is set to intensify could see the pound fall back below 1.19; the upside potential of GBP/USD seems very limited.

My colleague Fawad Razaqzada commented:

“It always looked unlikely that Boris Johnson was going to hang in as many of his close ministers quit left, right and centre. Markets had priced this in, which is why we saw the pound react a little positively to the news.

The somewhat positive — or lack of negative — reaction also suggests markets are relieved that we are moving ahead swiftly with this, rather than it posing a prolonged political uncertainty over the markets.

So I reckon the downside arising from political uncertainty is going to be very limited from here for the pound. Indeed, the bigger risk facing GBP/USD is its vulnerability to the global recession risks rather than domestic political chaos.”

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD is building on an overnight bounce, rising from a two-year low of 1.1875 reached yesterday. The corrective pullback has pulled the RSI away from oversold territory, but technical indicators remain bearish.

Sellers will need to break below 1.1875 yesterday’s low to extend the selloff towards 1.18 round number.

Buyers will need to push GBP/USD over 1.2170 the May low and the 20 sma to negate the near-term downtrend. A move over 1.2320 could create a higher high.

Forex.com
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.