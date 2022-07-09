Week Ahead: CPI, Earnings and Central Banks…

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

RBNZ and BoC policy decisions; US CPI, and lots of other global data will ensure there will be plenty of volatility. Earnings season also kicks off.

The markets managed to claw back some losses in the first full week of July after a bruising first half of the year. By European close on Friday, the major US indices were testing their weekly highs following a rather good US nonfarm payrolls report. The US dollar came off its highs, though, and this allowed the EUR/USD et. al to turn positive heading into the European close. Markets were signalling risk ON, in other words, as we looked forward to the week ahead. But shortly after the European close, US indices came sharply off their highs, suggesting that this bear market is not done just yet.

Before we delve into the week ahead outlook, let’s first discuss the June jobs report that was released earlier in the day on Friday.\

US payrolls smash expectations

US payrolls rose by 372K in June, easily beating expectations of a 268K. It was the third month in a row that jobs beat expectations. Average hourly earnings went up another 0.3% on the month, in line with the expectation. The hot jobs data means the Fed has no reason not to press ahead with its aggressive hikes. However, as we had noted previously, NFP was never going to cause a major reaction as the market only cares about growth and inflation data right now.

So far, the US economy has managed to stay stronger than many other parts of the world, not least Europe. In terms of inflation, US CPI printed a new 40-year high of 8.6% last month. Consequently, the Federal Reserve decided to hike rates by 75 basis points on June 15 and signalled more aggressive tightening was on the way.

Let’s see how the situation has evolved in June. The latest CPI data is due on Wednesday, as we now look forward to the key events in the week ahead. The RBNZ and BoC will be making interest rate decisions. In addition, the week ahead also marks the unofficial start of company reporting season. So, there will be lots to look forward to.

Key data releases in the week ahead

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision (Wednesday)

At 2%, the RBNZ already boasts the highest interest rate among the developed nations. But on Wednesday, a third 50-basis-point hikes is likely to be added, to take the OCR to 2.5%. The RBNZ usually leads the way, as it was one of the first among developed nations to begin withdrawing pandemic stimulus last year. Will we see the NZD/USD form a base around the 0.6150 key support?

US CPI (Wednesday)

Inflation has caused havoc across financial markets, and all the attention will turn to the US on Wednesday as the government releases the June CPI estimate. If annual CPI accelerates further from 8.6% recorded in May, this will likely cause renewed pressure on risk assets, given there’s been some talk of peak inflation. Keep a close eye on the Nasdaq after it managed to break out of its falling wedge pattern. Will it be able to rise further and reclaim the 2021 low at 12210 area? A weaker inflation print will certainly help. But so far, all the breakout attempts have proved to be futile.

Bank of Canada rate decision (Wednesday)

The BOC has hikes rates by 50 basis points at each of its previous two meetings. Will it be a hattrick of 50bps hikes or will the central bank mirror the Fed with 0.75% on this occasion? Governor Tiff Macklem has hinted he is prepared to act “more forcefully,” so the market has been pricing in 75 bps.

The USD/CAD has tested the 1.30 handle so many times but so far unable to make a decisive move away from it. Given the upcoming US data releases and BOC’s rate decision, there is a possibility we might see a meaningful break in one or the other direction. Keep a close eye on this pair.

Other data highlights for the week

Tuesday: German ZEW survey

Wednesday: Chinese trade figures, UK construction and industrial production

Thursday: Aussie employment figures and US PPI

Friday: Chinese GDP & industrial production US retail sales, UoM surveys and Empire State Manufacturing among others



Among the highlights, China’s trade figures and GDP will be important while the ZEW survey out Germany could see the euro start drifting towards parity. The euro area economy faces mounting headwinds caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has helped to drive record inflation and gas crunch. A recession may not be avoided now. A weakening euro means more inflation will be imported in the Eurozone, which is not something desirable right now. Thus, we may hear the ECB officials start talking up the euro, although they will have a hard time to convince the markets given the macro risks all pointing to the downside. Any hawkish rhetoric to lift the currency might fall on deaf ears.

Focus turns to company earnings

The quarterly earnings season will kick off in the week ahead amidst a weak macro backdrop. Recession warnings are everywhere with the stock market repeatedly failing to hold its recovery attempts. Brace yourself for further recessionary signals as we are likely to see some rather disappointing sales and profits in the upcoming earnings season. With a deteriorating macro backdrop, analysts have already been cutting their earnings estimates quite rapidly in recent weeks. So, the bar has been lowered somewhat but even so, expect to see some disappointment.

It is expected that many of the world’s leading economies will suffer negative growth in the next few months, and this will drag the US into a recession. Central banks around the world now have a single mandate and are aggressively tightening monetary policy in an effort to bring inflation under some form of control. They have to get inflation down, even at the cost of a recession. The Fed has been very explicit in terms of wanting to create a soft landing for the economy. They dare not lose what little credibility they have left.

Key earnings releases in the week ahead

Tuesday: PepsiCo

Wednesday: Delta Air Lines

Thursday

TSMC

JPMorgan

Morgan Stanley

Friday