Week Ahead: ECB, BOJ, UK CPI and Earnings

This week, the ECB and the BOJ get their turns in the spotlight as inflation rises around the globe. Will the ECB hike 25bps or 50bps? Will the BOJ announce some new scheme to help the easing of monetary policy?

After a week that saw the RBNZ hike 50bps, the BOC hike 100bps, and rampant speculation that the Fed will rise raises by 100bps at it’s next meeting, the ECB and the BOJ will get their turns to shine in the interest rate spotlight when they meet this week. The ECB pre-committed to hiking 25bps at its last meeting, but could they hike 50bps? The BOJ is unlikely to do anything except possibly change growth and inflation forecasts. In addition, last week the US printed 9.1% YoY for June CPI. This week, New Zealand, the UK, and the BOC will release their respective inflation data. Also, what are the next steps for the UK in determining its next PM? And, earnings season heats up this week with releases from NFLX, TSLA, TWTR, and others. Do they see a recession ahead?

Central Banks

The ECB meets this week at its July interest rate decision meeting to determine how much the central bank should raise interest rates. At its June meeting, the Committee ended its Asset Purchase Program and said that it will hike rates by 25bps at the July meeting. Since then, EU CPI was released at 8.6% YoY, while PMI data showed that the Euro Area was slowing. Christine Lagarde will have to walk a thin line when trying to decide whether the central bank will hike rates by 25bps or 50bps this week! On one hand the central bank needs to bring down inflation, however on the other hand, it doesn’t want to tip the European economy into a recession. Note that the key interest rate currently sits at -0.50%. Therefore, even if the ECB raised rates by 50bps, it would still only bring rates to 0.00%! Also note that the ECB should be releasing the details of its anti-fragmentation tool, which will allow the central bank to purchase bonds of countries with higher yielding rates, in order to prevent fragmentation of peripheral European countries vs core European countries.

The BOJ also meetings this week to discuss monetary policy. Chances are that the Bank of Japan will leave rates unchanged at -0.1%. However, Central Bank Governor Kuroda may decide to update growth inflation forecasts (lower growth, increase inflation), while recommitting to its yield curve control and daily bond purchases. In addition, watch for comments regarding the undesirable rapid movements in the fx market? Could they hint at intervention?

UK Inflation data

The UK CPI will be one of the most important data points or the week. Although New Zealand and Canada also report June inflation data this week, both of their respective central banks raised interest rates last week. The BOE meets during the first week of August, therefore, the UK CPI will be closely watched. Could this be the number that pushes to BOE to hike rates by 50bps? Expectations are for the headline print to increase to 9.2% YoY in June from 9.1% YoY in May. BOE Governor Andrew Baily opened the door to the possibility of a 50bps rate hike last week when he said that there are a range of things on the table for the August meeting and that the Committee should not pre-commit to what it will do.

UK Politics

Boris Johnson is now the acting caretaker of the UK government. Who will be the next PM and how will he/she be decided? Below is a summary of events which will occur over the next few weeks, resulting in the new PM (from my colleague Fiona Cincotta):

“From a field of 11 challengers and after two days of votes, there are now 5 contenders remaining, with no individual yet emerging as the clear successor to Boris Johnson. The remaining five include ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak, foreign minister Liz Truss and the bookies’ favourite, junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt. After a televised debt on Friday 15th July, lawmakers’ ballots will resume on Monday with a final two chosen by 21stJuly. The new leader will then be selected by the 200,000 Conservative party members and announced on 5thSeptember. “

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention that there is also political drama regarding the PM in Italy as Mario Draghi has resigned. However, President Sergio Mattarella has rejected Draghi’s offer and ordered him to create a new coalition. The situation is still fluid. Stay tuned!

Earnings

Earnings season kicks into high gear this week with large banks, such as Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, rounding out Q2 earnings for the banking sector. In addition, big tech companies begin rolling out their Q2 earnings, starting with NFLX, TSLA, INTC and TWTR, among others. Other possible market moving releases are as follows:

BAC, GS, BLK, IBM, NFLX, HAL, JNJ, TSLA, AMEX, KO, EBAY, TXN, INTC, T, SNAP, SLB, VZ, TWTR

Economic Data

As mentioned above, the UK inflation report should be the most watched economic data point of the week. However, New Zealand and Canada will also be releasing inflation data. In addition, the UK will also be releasing its Claimant Count data on Tuesday and Retail Sales on Friday. Preliminary PMI data is also due out from around the world this week. Watch to see if global manufacturing continues to slow or if the prints can tick higher. Additional important economic data due out this week is as follows:

Monday

New Zealand: Services NZ PSI (JUN)

New Zealand: CPI (Q2)

Canada: Housing Starts (JUN)

US: NAHB Housing Market Index (JUL)

Tuesday

Australia: RBA Minutes

UK: Claimant Count Change (JUN)

EU: CPI Final (JUN)

US: Housing Starts (JUN)

US: Building Permits (JUN)

Wednesday

Australia: RBA Governor Lowe Speech

Germany: PPI (JUN)

UK: Inflation data (JUN)

Canada: CPI (JUN)

Canada: PPI (JUN)

EU: Consumer Confidence Flash (JUL)

US: Existing Home Sales (JUN)

Crude Inventories

Thursday

New Zealand: Trade Balance (JUN)

Japan: Trade Balance (JUN)

Japan: BOJ Interest Rate Decision

Japan: BOJ Quarterly Outlook Report

EU: ECB Interest Rate Decision

US: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing (JUL)

Friday

Global: Manufacturing and Services PMI Flash (JUL)

Japan: CPI (JUN)

UK: Retail Sales (JUN)

Mexico: Mid-month CPI (JUL)

Canada: Retail Sales (MAY)

Chart of the Week: Weekly Silver (XAG/USD)

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Like other commodities as of late, Silver (XAG/USD) is taking its fair share of lumps. Silver made an all-time high in April 2011 at 49.76 (not shown) and retreated to 11.64 during the week of March 16th, 2020 as the pandemic took hold on the world. From there, the precious metal bounced aggressively, retracing nearly 50% of that range by February 2021 near 30.08. Since then, Silver had been moving lower in an orderly channel until the last week of June 2022, when XAG/USD broke below the bottom trendline of the channel near 20.20. This week, Silver traded below (but closed at) the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of March 2020 to the highs of February 2021. Horizontal support sits below at 16.95 and then 15.85. Below there, Silver can fall all the way back to the March 2020 lows at 11.64. First resistance sits at the broken trendline of the channel near 20.21. Above there, XAG/USD can move to horizontal resistance at 20.45, 22.52 and 23.98.

Have a great weekend!