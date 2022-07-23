Week Ahead: FOMC, Big Tech Earnings, and Month-End Data

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Expectations are that the FOMC will hike rates by 75bps to bring the fed fund rate to 2.50%. But could they hike 100bps?

Last week, the ECB surprised most market participants by hiking rates 50bps, while introducing its new Transmission Protection Instrument. This week, the FOMC takes its turn in the spotlight when it meets to discuss interest rate policy. Expectations are that the central bank will hike rates by 75bps to bring the fed fund rate to 2.50%. But could they hike 100bps? In addition, earnings season kicks into overdrive this week, with some of the biggest names in tech reporting this week, including MSFT, AMZN, and AAPL. Will they disappoint? Will their guidance point to a slowdown? Also, end of month means end of month data! Watch for Q2 GDP, more inflation data, and US Consumer Confidence! Are we in a recession already?

ECB recap

The ECB hiked rates by 50bps at its monetary policy meeting last week, bringing its deposit rate from -0.5% to 0.00%. This was the first hike in 11 years for the central bank. In addition, the statement said that further normalization of interest rates is appropriate, indicating that the Committee is likely to hike again when it meets on September 8th. However, the Governing Council did not provide guidance for future meetings and said that it will make its decisions based on a meeting-to-meeting approach. The ECB also announced a new bond buying program to be used “if needed” called the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI). This new bond buying scheme allows for the Central Bank to buy the bonds of countries whose yields are considerably higher than other countries yields in the Eurozone. This will be done at the ECB’s discretion, unlike previous programs which were initiated by the country.

FOMC

This week the FOMC is expected to hike rates by 75bps to bring the Fed Funds rate to 2.50%. After the much higher than expected CPI print 2 weeks ago, there was speculation that the Fed could hike 100bps. However, those expectations have been scaled back as economic data continued to filter out over the last week, including weaker housing data, higher initial claims and weaker manufacturing data. According to the CME’s Fedwatch Tool, markets are pricing in over an 80% chance of a 75bps hike this week.

In addition, markets now seem to be questioning when the US will be in a recession. However, even if the economy enters a recession, does that mean the Fed will stop hiking rates? Watch for hints in the statement and the press conference to see if the Committee or Powell mentions where the terminal Fed Funds rate will be and when it is expected to be hit! Also, in the press conference, listen to see if Powell comments on whether he now believes the US will enter a recession.

Earnings

It could be the most important week of the season for earnings releases. Big tech, UK banks and oil giants will all be reporting. Some tech firms have already announced that they will be laying off employees which were hired to meet demand at the height of the pandemic. Will that trend continue this week? Some of the major earnings releases this week are as follows:

GOOG, MMM, MSFT,MCD, GM, TXN, AMD, KO, V, BA, F, FB, PYPL, LYG, AMZN, AAPL, BIDU, MCD, MA, XOM, CVX,

Economic Data

The end of the month brings with it end of month data, including the US CB Consumer Confidence and Q2 Advanced GDP. In addition, markets will get fresh inflation data from Australia’s Q2 CPI, the EU Flash CPI for July and the Core PCE Price Index from the US. Additional economic data releases this week are as follows:

Monday

Germany: Ifo Business Climate (JUL)

UK: CBI Industrial Trends (JUL)

US: Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index (JUL)

Tuesday

Japan: BOJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes

US: S&P/Case Schiller Home Price (MAY)

US: New Home Sales (JUN)

US: CB Consumer Confidence

US: Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index (JUL)

Wednesday

Australia: CPI (Q2)

Germany: GfK Consumer Confidence (AUG)

US: Durable Goods Orders (JUN)

US: Pending Home Sales (JUN)

US: Fed Interest Rate Decision

Crude Inventories

Thursday

New Zealand: ANZ Business Confidence (JUL)

Australia: Retail Sales Prel (JUN)

EU: Economic Sentiment (JUL)

Germany: CPI (JUL)

US: GDP Growth Rate Advanced Look (Q2)

US: Core PCE Prices Advanced Look (Q2)

US: Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index (JUL)

Friday

Japan: Unemployment Rate (JUN)

Japan: Tokyo CPI (JUL)

Japan: Industrial Production Prel (JUN)

Japan: BOJ Summary of Opinions

Japan: Retail Sales (JUN)

Australia: PPI (Q2)

Japan: Consumer Confidence (JUL)

Japan: Housing Starts (JUN)

Germany: GDP Growth Rate Flash (Q2)

UK: Mortgage Lending (JUN)

EU: GDP Growth Rate Flash (Q2)

EU: CPI Flash (JUL)

Canada: GDP Prel (JUN)

US: Personal Spending (JUN)

US: Personal Income (JUN)

US: Core PCE Price Index (JUN)

US: Chicago PMI (JUL)

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Final (JUL)

Canada: PM Trudeau Testimony

Chart of the Week: Weekly Gold (XAU/USD)

Could Gold (XAU/USD) be on its was towards 1280? Just over 3 years ago, Gold was trading near these levels. However, price began grinding higher. Once the coronavirus hit in March 2020, it was off to the races for Gold (and other assets) as the Fed promised easy monetary policy for all. The yellow metal made an all-time high in early August 2020 at 2075.11 and then pulled back to the 50% retracement level from the spring of 2019 lows to the August 2020 highs near 1670. Price tested that level 3 times and could not push below. Gold then bounced all the way back up to test the previous highs, but could only reach 2070.46, forming a shooting start candlestick on the weekly timeframe during the week of March 7th, 2022. Since then, price has been moving lower. This week, Gold tested the 1670 level once again, but could only reach a low of 1680.95. IF price breaks 1670, it will trigger a double top formation. The target for a double top pattern is the height between the 2 peaks of the double top, added to the breakdown point. In this case the target is near 1280. However, if Gold is to fall that much, it must first get through support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the spring 2019 lows to the August 2020 highs near 1575.30. Below there, horizontal support crosses near 1445.71. However, if the 1670 level holds once again, price can bounce to horizontal resistance at the lows from the week of May 16th at 1786.97, then resistance at the highs from the week of June 13th at 1879.16.

Markets will be waiting on the FOMC this week. Will it hike by 75bps and markets expect? What will Powell have to say about the future path of inflation and the possibility of a recession? Along with the FOMC, the markets will be focusing on earnings. Did firms miss or beat expectations? How do these companies view the upcoming quarters will affect their bottom lines? In addition, don’t forget about the macroeconomic data, including Q2 GDP, which will tell us if we are in a technical recession (two quarters of negative growth).

Have a great weekend!