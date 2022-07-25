Commitment of Traders Report (COT): Bulls Return to the Yen

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Traders have made their views on the euro and the underlying economy quite apparent, with net-short exposure falling to its most bearish level since March 2020.

Whilst traders remain heavily net-short Japanese yen futures, we’ve taken note that gross longs have risen to their highest level since March 2021.

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday 19th of July:

Net-short exposure to euro futures increased by 17.5k contracts

Outside of the euro, weekly adjustments were only minor among FX majors (+/- 3k)

Gross longs on JPY futures rose to their highest level since March 2021

Japanese yen futures (JPY):

Traders have been net-short yen futures since March 2021. However, it is worth noting that gross longs are now at their highest level since March 2021. Admittedly we also saw a slight increase of gross-shorts these past few weeks, but these could be the early indications of a shift in sentiment towards a potentially oversold Japanese yen. So this is a trend will we continue to monitor in due course.

Large speculators were their least bullish on gold since June 2019

Net-short exposure to copper fell for a second week, although traders closed both longs and shorts

Large speculators were on the cusp of reverting to net-short silver futures and are net-long by just 1.4k contracts

Gold futures (GC):

Gold remains to be unloved by large speculators, as net-long exposure has fallen to its least bullish level since June 2019. Managed funds however, have been net-short for 2-weeks already. We seem to be in the phase where concerns of a recession is forcing some to liquidate, yet it could finally become a safe-haven if or when a recession is confirmed. And we’re clearly not there yet, so bears retain control overall for now.

Silver futures (SI):

Large speculators are closer to flipping to net-short exposure on silver futures. Gross shorts have risen to their highest level since August 2019 which has dragged net-short exposure to its most bearish level since June 2019. Managed funds – who presumably use leverage – have been net-short for three weeks, so perhaps we’ll see large speculators follow suit by Friday’s report.