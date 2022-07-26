Currency Pair of the Week: EUR/USD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The ECB hiked rates last week to bring the key interest rate from -0.50% to 0.00%. This was the first rate hike in 11 years. The Committee noted that further normalization of interest rates is appropriate, indicating that the ECB will hike again at the September 8th meeting. The Committee also introduced a new bond buying program called the Transmission Protection instrument (TPI) to be used only “if needed”. This instrument allows for the ECB to buy bonds in any country in the Eurozone whose yields may be surging do to unwarranted financial conditions. A set of financial criteria must be met before the ECB can trigger the bond buying.

In addition, last week brought poor PMI data to the Eurozone with European PMIs showing that manufacturing was slowing. A number of country’s manufacturing readings fell below the 50 level, indicating manufacturing activity is in contractionary territory. For the Eurozone as a whole, the flash Manufacturing PMI was 49.6 vs 52.1 previously, while the flash Services PMI was 50.6 vs 53 previously. This brought the composite number down to 49.4 from 52 in June. On Monday, Germany released its Ifo Business Climate. The reading was 88.6 vs 90.2 expected and 92.2 in June. The expectations component fell from 85.5 in June to 80.3 in July, its lowest level since April 2020. This seemly confirmed the PMI data. This week the EU will release its Flash CPI for July. Expectations are for 8.6% YoY vs 8.6% YoY previously. The Core CPI is expected to uptick to 3.8% YoY from 3.7% YoY previously. If this print continues higher, the ECB will have some bring decisions to make.

The FOMC meets on Tuesday and Wednesday this week to discuss interest rate policy. Expectations are that the Committee will raise rates by 75bps, bringing the Fed Funds rate from 1.75% to 2.50%. The last CPI reading for the US was 9.1% YoY! Will the Committee need to hike more? On Friday, the US released PMI data of its own. The Manufacturing component was 52.3 vs 52.7 in June. However, the Services PMI was only 47 vs 52.7 in June and an expectation of 52.6. This brought the Composite reading down to 47.5 from 52.3 in June. This is well below the expansion/contraction level of 50. (The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index was poor as well). In addition to the FOMC, the US will also release its advanced Q2 GDP. Expectations range from +0.6% to -1.6%. If the headline is a negative print, it will put the US in a technical recession, which is 2 quarters on negative growth. Recall the that GDP reading for Q1 was -1.6%. Jobs data is also beginning to move to the downside. Last week, the number of initial jobless claims for the week ending July 16th was 251,000, the highest reading since February. This week, the expectation is for 253,000. This data will be out after the FOMC decision on Thursday, but one has to wonder if the Fed is thinking about declining jobs in the back of its mind.

EUR/USD has been moving lower in an orderly channel since February 10th, when the pair was near 1.1500! The pair began moving aggressively lower in mid-June as the Fed prepared the markets for a 75bps rate hike (rather than a 50bps hike that was expected) just days before its meeting. EUR/USD fell to the January 2017 lows near 1.0340 but couldn’t break through. After a bounce to 1.0615 on June 27th, the pair finally crashed through the 1.0340 level and fell towards parity. On July 14th, EUR/USD broke through the 1.0000 level and the bottom trendline of the long-term channel and bounced back inside. Since then, the pair has been consolidating mid-range in the channel near 1.0250 level as Wednesday’s FOMC meeting looms.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X



On a 240-minute timeframe, we can better see the low on July 14th at 0.9951, just ahead of the bounce back into the channel. The pair paused at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement area from the highs of June 9th to the lows of July 14th near 1.0260 and is consolidating near the mid-range of the channel ahead of the FOMC meeting. The July 21st highs act as the first level of resistance at 1.0278. Above there, the price can run to a confluence of resistance at the previous lows of 1.0340 and the 50% retracement from the above-mentioned timeframe near 1.0362. Above there, the top, downward trendline of the channel comes into play, along with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same timeframe near 1.0460. However, if the resistance holds, support below is at the bottom of the recent consolidation range and horizontal support at 1.0122. Below there, EUR/USD can fall back to parity and then the lows from July 14th at 0.9951.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With the FOMC and Core PCE from the US, CPI from the EU, and GDP from both areas, EUR/USD may be in for a volatile week. If the Fed surprises, or is more hawkish than expected, the pair could break back below parity. However, if the Fed is concerned about the state of the economy or a potential recession, EUR/USD could be back above 1.0340 in a hurry!