Wed, Sep 14, 2022 @ 09:24 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisAntipodean Double Header Next Test for AUDNZD

Antipodean Double Header Next Test for AUDNZD

Forex.com
By Forex.com

With the dust still settling on last night’s red-hot U.S inflation data, attention locally will turn to an Antipodean doubleheader tomorrow in the shape of Q2 NZ GDP and the Australian August labour force report.

While neither of the data points is likely to cause the magnitude of reaction seen today, both have a role to play in the narrative around the speed of policy tightening by the RBNZ and RBA.

As well as having a say on whether AUDNZD currently trading at almost five-year highs can continue higher.

Q2 New Zealand GDP data is due to drop at 8.45 am Sydney time. Following a 0.2% contraction in Q1 as Omicron ripped through the country, the reopening of international borders that has seen the resumption of overseas tourists and students is expected to see a 1.6% rise in Q2.

Despite the rapid cooling in the housing market, high inflation is expected to see the RBNZ continue to hike rates from 3% to 3.75% by November.

The Australian labour force report for August, due at 11.30 am Sydney time tomorrow, is expected to see a 50k rise in employment and for the unemployment rate to hold at a record low of 3.4%, and the participation rate to rise to 66.7%.

The strong jobs market was likely behind a lift in consumer confidence yesterday and supported by lower petrol prices and the shock value of aggressive RBA rate hikes wearing off.

In this case, there is no reason for the RBA not to continue tightening further into the restrictive territory into yearend to tame spiralling inflation and to cool a tight labour market. The market sees the cash rate ending the year near 3.35%.

Turning to the cross rate, AUDNZD is currently eyeing the 1.1290 high of 2017, supported by buoyant energy and commodity prices, which have kept Australia’s Terms of Trade at record highs despite the slow down in China.

While the rally does look a little overbought in the short term, should AUDNZD see a sustained break of 1.1290, look for the rally to extend towards the August 2015 1.1472 high.

Forex.com
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.