Wed, Oct 26, 2022 @ 12:04 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisAustralian Inflation is the Latest 'Hot Beat' on the Dancefloor

Australian Inflation is the Latest ‘Hot Beat’ on the Dancefloor

Forex.com
By Forex.com

Australian consumer prices rose at the annual pace of 7.3% y/y – above the 7% forecast and up from 6.1% in Q2. The RBA’s preferred measures of inflation also came in hotter than expected, with Trimmed mean rising 6.1% y/y (5.6% expected) and weighed mean at 5% y/y (4.8% expected). The newly released monthly y/y inflation print rose to 7.3% – which is a record high as the series only goes back to October 2018. Furthermore, core CPI has now beaten the median economic forecasts for five consecutive quarters. Basically, inflation is hot.

Looking into the monthly basket of inflation shows that the baulk of price increases food and non-alcohol beverages and housing (both at 3.2% y/y). This is a trend we’re seeing the world over, and I’m sure most would agree that inflation for these subsets are actually much higher for many. And with inflation running so sot, the question now is whether the ‘finely balanced’ debate between a 25bp or 50bp hike remains finely balanced at all.

From the RBA’s latest statement: “Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and it is important that this remains the case”.

The RBA seem to be hanging their hat on that fact that inflation expectations (or at least some measures of them) remain relatively low, and as Governor Lowe pointed out the RBA are basing their policy decisions on inflation expectations – which are lower than current levels of inflation. So perhaps the time to begin assuming a 50bp hike is when we see evidence that inflation expectations are turning higher. And as of the latest report, +3 month business expectation, +1 year consumer inflation expectations and the 10-year breakeven rate have seemingly moved lower. With that said, ING have already upped their forecast for a 50bp hike at their November meeting, which would take rates to 3.1%.

AUD/NZD daily chart:

AUD/NZD is trading back near yesterday’s high as it retraces against its decline from around 1.1500. Given Europe and the US is yet to react, the pair has the potential to continue higher over the near-term. But as I suspect the RBA will stick to a 25bp hike, and the market has the potential to figure this out, I’m now looking for areas of weakness to fade into – such as the 1.1190 low or the lower trendline.

Forex.com
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.