Forex Friday: USD, EUR, GBP, CNH

Welcome to Forex Friday, a weekly report in which we discuss selected currency themes mainly from a macro viewpoint, but we also throw in a pinch of technical analysis here and there.

In this week’s edition, we discuss the dollar and NFP data, and analyse the euro, pound and yuan.

NFP unlikely to change dollar’s course

GBP/USD hit by double whammy

EUR/USD heading to 0.95?

USD/CNH drops on removal of zero-covid policy hopes

China optimism driving everything higher

There’s been a lot of talk that China is – finally – poised to exit its strict Covid Zero policy, a move that could kick start the slumping economy and underpin its stocks and currencies. That’s how the markets have behaved today, as shares in Hong Kong and China surged higher overnight, and this has driven everything else today. European markets have roared higher, along with oil, gold, silver and copper. The Aussie has been a top performer, due to its close trade ties with China, rising some 2.8% on the session despite a stronger US jobs report. It is worth keeping an eye on the USD/CNH here, to see whether this move has any further legs to it, and how much of a lift it will give the world’s financial markets.

Dollar: Strong NFP likely to keep dollar supported

Earlier, we saw the release of US non-farm payrolls data, which came in better than expected even as the unemployment rose. But because of the China optimism, the dollar continued to head lower nonetheless. The headline number showed the world’s largest economy added 261K jobs, rather than 200K eyed. What’s more, the previous month’s figure was revised higher to 315K compared to 263K reported initially. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate edged higher to 3.7% from 3.6% previously. Average hourly earnings were 0.4% instead of 0.3% expected.

The dollar, which had already come under a bit of pressure on the back of speculation that China was easing its zero covid policy, bounced back before dropping again to new lows on the session. Very odd reaction – although this is what usually happens when a trade is so one-sided. Given the strength of the data, the US dollar could come back next week, so don’t right it off just yet. The dollar index will be looking to end a two-week losing run, despite being lower at the time of writing:

Before this China- and NFP-inspired volatility, the greenback had surged higher across the board in the aftermath of the FOMC’s fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate increase on Wednesday. Although we saw more signs of weakening economic data on Thursday, this was not enough to hold the dollar back. Hot inflation in the US is preventing the Fed from pivoting to a dovish stance, which is why FX traders were happy to ignore weakness in US data. As Powell made it clear at the FOMC press conference, the Fed expects to raise interest rates even higher than previously thought. This is because inflation remains stubbornly high, and employment – as we have just seen – is also very strong.

Outside of employment, most other US economic pointers are showing weakness, raising fears over an economic slowdown. The ISM Manufacturing PMI (50.2) barely grew as we found out on Monday, when we also had a poor Chicago PMI (45.3) reading. On Thursday, the ISM services PMI printed 54.4 for October vs. 55.5 expected and 56.7 in September. Alarmingly, new export orders plunged, to 47.7 vs. 65.1 last month. This goes to show how bad the strong dollar is hurting US exports. Interestingly, the sub index of employment also fell by nearly 4 points to 49.1. Meanwhile, Factory Orders fell by 0.1% month-on-month, when a flat reading was expected.

These are not great economic indicators by any means, but as the situation outside of the US is even worse and the Fed is refusing to pivot to a dovish stance yet, the dollar remains supported on the dips – despite Friday’s big sell-off.

EUR/USD stabilises for now

The EUR/USD also found strong support Friday thanks a rallying Chinese equity market boosting optimism about one of Europe’s top exports destinations. The EUR/USD then came off the highs in response to the US jobs report but was quick to go back higher and remain well in the positive territory.

With the EUR/USD breaking outside of its bearish channel, it might be tempting to call a bottom on the pair. But the fundamentals remain negative for now.

The Fed Chair has made it clear that incoming inflation data will have a big say in whether they will reduce the pace of tightening in the upcoming meetings. Inflation data will therefore be very important to watch, with the latest CPI due for release on Thursday of next week. In September, CPI eased less than expected to a still very high 8.2% from 8.3% previously. The rate needs to fall sharply for the Fed to pivot. Inflation expectations have also been on the rise, and the UoM’s survey revealed they rose to 5% in October. Consumer Sentiment meanwhile has improved, but in light of the weakness in data of late, and high borrowing costs, expect this to fall back. The latest UoM data is released next Friday.

Across this side of the Atlantic, we have seen the release of even more disappointing German data this morning with factory orders slumping by 4% month-over-month compared to a fall of just 0.5% expected. That said, the German and Eurozone final PMIs were all revised higher, albeit both remained well below 50.0.

There will be some important Eurozone data to keep an eye on in the early parts of next week. Following the release of even weaker manufacturing PMI data last week, the downturn in German manufacturing sector deepened further. We will find out exactly how the overall industrial production was affected on Monday, as concerns over the Eurozone’s economic powerhouse mount. Sentix Investor Confidence is also released Monday, followed by Eurozone retail sales on Tuesday. If we don’t see much improvement in data, expect the EUR/USD to continue descending towards 0.95 handle.

GBP/USD bounces back after being hit by double whammy

While the Fed continues to remain very hawkish, a growing number of central banks are starting to pivot to a less hawkish stance. A day after the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the terminal rate is going to be higher than previously anticipated, on Thursday saw the Bank of England deliver the opposite message, even if both central banks hiked rates by 75 basis points each. That sent the cable tumbling below 1.12, although it has since bounced back.

In the case of the Fed, recession fears are not very high on the agenda at the moment, especially as employment remains very strong. In the case of the latter, it is mainly concerns over stagflation than inflation alone. The BoE thinks that recessionary pressures are rising in the UK and around the world, which should help bring inflation lower eventually. The BoE reckons that the peak interest rate is likely to be lower than implied by financial markets. This was the main takeaway point from the policy decision on Thursday. The other notable point was that there were 2 dissenters at the MPC, one (Dhingra) calling for a 50-bps hike, the other (Tenreyro) for 25. Overall, it had a “dovish hike” written all over it, and the reaction in the markets made sense, with the FTSE bouncing back more than 100 points off its lows while the GBP/USD plunged below the 1.12 handle.

Despite the GBP/USD’s recovery, we could see the pair head lower next week in light of the dovish rhetoric from the BoE and hawkish message from the Fed. There is a risk we could even see the GBP/USD start heading towards 1.10 handle again. With the short-term bullish trend line broken, the technical path of least resistance is certainly not to the upside right now despite its recovery on Friday.

Looking ahead to the next week, there will be a data dump from the UK on Friday. We will see the release of both Monday and quarterly GDP, as well as manufacturing, industrial and construction output. The focus will be on GDP. After a surprise growth of 0.2% in Q2, a technical recession will be avoided for now – unless the previous quarter’s GDP print is revised lower. In any event, the UK economy is in tatters, as the BoE highlighted on Thursday. With inflation being in double digits, stagflation is the best description of the economy, which is why the GBP has plunged again. Will the pound come under rewed pressure?