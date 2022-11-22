Currency Pair of the Week: EUR/USD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The week started off on the right foot for European data this week, although it may be a bit difficult to comprehend! German PPI for October was only up 34.5% YoY vs and expectation of 41.5% YoY and a September reading of 46.8% YoY. This was the lowest level since June and the first decline since May! The MoM print was -4.2% vs and expectation of +0.9% and a September reading of +2.3%. On Wednesday, the EU will release its flash estimates of the S&P Global Manufacturing PMIs for November. Expectations are mainly for a decrease in most the EU countries, which the headline Manufacturing PMI expected to be 46 vs a previous reading of 46.4. This would be the biggest contraction since May 2020. The Services Index is expected to drop to 48 from 48.6. The Composite Index is expected to fall to 47 from 47.3. This would be lowest level since November 2020. With lower inflation data and expected lower manufacturing data, one may see how it can be difficult for the ECB to raise interest rates. However, EU CPI was 10.6% YoY for October and ECB members are talking of additional rate hikes in December (and beyond). The ECB will have to walk a very fine line between trying to lower inflation and keep the EU out of a recession.

Not to be left out, the US is also releasing November PMI data on Wednesday. Expectations are for the Flash Manufacturing PMI to be 50 vs 50.4 last. The Services Index is expected to remain weak at 47.9 vs 47.8 last. This would bring the Composite reading to 49.5 vs 48.2 in October. However as with the ECB, US Fed officials have been pretty blunt in discussing that they will be hiking rates in December. Recently, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard that he sees rates increasing further with a possible terminal rate of between 5% and 7%. Market expectations jumped on his comments and are now pricing in one additional rate hike in Q2 2023, to bring the expected terminal rate between 5%-5.25% from 4.75%-5% range. In addition, the Fed’s Collins said that the Fed likely needs to hike interest rates more and that the Fed has more work to do to bring inflation down. The FOMC Minutes will be released from the November 2nd meeting on Wednesday. During the press conference after the last FOMC Meeting, Fed Chairman Powell said that incoming data suggests that the ultimate level of rates will be higher than previously anticipated. In addition, the statement read that “in determining the pace of rate hikes, we will consider cumulative tightening, policy lags, and economic and financial developments”. Items to watch for in the Minutes:

Did the FOMC discuss raising rates by only 50bps at the December meeting? Did the Committee discuss the level of terminal rates? Does the FOMC have a timeframe in mind as to when the terminal rate will be reached and how long it will hold rates at that level?

EUR/USD had been trading in a downward sloping channel since the beginning of the year when price reached a high of 1.1495. On September 28th, the pair tested the bottom trendline of the channel and bounced. This marked the year to date lows at 0.9532. Since then, EUR/USD has been moving higher and took out the top trendline of the channel on October 25th near 0.9925. The pair has been volatile, reaching a high of 1.0482, just shy of the 50% retracement level from the highs of February 10th to the lows of September 28th at 1.0515.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD has broken lower out of a symmetrical triangle. If price continues lower, the first support at the 50% retracement level from the November 10th lows to the November 15th highs, as well as horizontal support, near 1.0203/1.0209. Below there, EUR/USD can fall to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the same timeframe near 1.0144, then horizontal support at 1.0094. However, if support holds and EUR/USD bounces, the first resistance is at the triangle lows at 1.0271. If price continues to move higher inside the triangle, there is a confluence of resistance at the highs of August 10th and the lows of May between 1.0349 and 1.0369. The next resistance is at the November 15th highs of 1.0482.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With much lower than expected PPI data from Germany on Monday and expected lower PMI’s on Wednesday, the Euro is currently heading lower. Recession fears are ruling the day, despite the ECB’s threats to continue hiking rates. Combine that with the US PMI due out Wednesday and an “unknown” from the FOMC Minutes, and EUR/USD could be volatile this week.

By the way, Fed Chairman Powell is due to speak on the economy on November 30th.