Forex Friday: Dollar Spikes on Hot PPI ahead of Major Risk Events

Welcome to another edition of Forex Friday, a weekly report in which we discuss selected currency themes mainly from a macro viewpoint, but we also throw in a pinch of technical analysis here and there.

In this week’s edition, we discuss the dollar ahead of the big central bank meetings next week.

No one used care about the PPI much, but for the second month in a row, it has caused the markets to move sharply. We just saw US index futures tumble and US dollar staged a quick jump (followed by a quick rebound) as the hotter-than-expected PPI print called into question the “peak inflation” narrative, although traders know that it is too late for the Fed to change its mind about a 50-bps hike next week. Anyway, PPI was hotter on all fronts, with the headline rising to 7.4% vs. 7.2% expected and FX traders were handed a reality check that anything is possible.

With PPI beating expectations and the previous month being revised higher, all eyes will be on the US dollar for FX traders as we head to one of the most important weeks of the year next week. We will surely get a clear direction from upcoming CPI inflation data and the Federal Reserve. These events have the potential to set the directional bias for the greenback until at least the end of the year.

The recent dollar weakness and recovery in risk assets have been supported by two major reasons. First, it is optimism that the sharp Federal Reserve policy tightening will become less aggressive before rate hikes are paused altogether in the first half of next year. That’s all because of signs inflation has peaked in the US, although today’s PPI data has certainly raised some questions marks over that. Second, it is optimism about China re-opening its economy after effectively dropping its Covid Zero policy.

But there’s not much else beyond that, and these factors have already been slowly priced in over the past few weeks. This therefore means there is a risk we might see renewed weakness for risk assets as the focus turns to worries over economic growth. The dollar could once again benefit from haven flows. It is also worth noting that that Fed still remains more hawkish than many other central banks out there, with its policy still in contractionary mode rather than expansionary.

There’s also the risk that consumer inflation may remain sticky, and not fall back quickly to levels where the Fed can relax again. US CPI has fallen to 7.7% from a peak of 9.1% in the summer, leading to speculation that the Fed is going to hike less aggressively moving forward, starting with a 50-basis point hike on Wednesday. CPI is expected to have eased for the fifth consecutive month to 7.6% in November – although analysts might revise their expectations higher in light of the PPI surprise.

The Fed last met on September 21, and the dollar index peaked a few days later. By the time the FOMC meets on December 14, it will have seen the September, October, and November CPI prints, as my colleague Joseph Perry highlighted in one of his articles. So, let’s see how the Fed has interpreted the data and where it thinks CPI and therefore interest rates are headed. The key question will be about the pace of future rate hikes and the terminal interest rate. If the Fed hints at a 5% or higher terminal rate, then this could trigger a risk-off response in financial markets, and a rally for the dollar. You would think the Fed will have to be quite dovish to cause the dollar to sell-off significantly further from current levels, as most of the dovishness is likely to be priced in.

Central bank action is not going to end there, as we will have the likes of SNB, BoE and ECB all to look forward to Thursday of next week. You are spoilt for choice. It could well be the last hurrah for major market events before things start to wind down ahead of the Christmas holidays. They are all expected to hike their respective rates by 50 bps each.

Ahead of these events, the Dollar Index has returned below the 105.00 level.

After a very powerful rally, the Dollar Index has fallen about 9% from its multi-year high near 115.00, hit in September. The DXY was still holding a year-to-date gain of around 9% at the time of writing. So, it has been a year of two-halves thus far. But could it start a new bullish trend from around the current levels? Keep an eye on the chart for a potential bottom pattern to emerge.