ECB Preview: Will Lagarde Deliver a Hawkish Surprise?

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The European Central Bank’s policy decision on Thursday will come hot on the heels of the FOMC meeting the day before, which should mean lots of volatility for the EUR/USD pair. In fact, it will be a super Thursday for central bank meetings, with the likes of Bank of England and Swiss National Bank also among central banks deciding on monetary policy on that day. To isolate the impact of the ECB’s decision on the single currency, it might best to concentrate on a euro cross rather than the EUR/USD on this occasion. For non-FX traders, the DAX is going to be among the charts to watch this week.

What do analyst expect?

The general consensus is that the ECB will slow the pace of hiking, as we have seen with several other central banks. Economists expect the central bank to raise the benchmark interest rate (Main Refinancing Rate) by 50 basis points to 2.5% from 2.0% previously. If correct, this will end a run of two consecutive 75 bps hikes.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Will the ECB deliver a hawkish surprise?

One of the reasons why the market is expecting a slowdown in the hiking cycle was from the clues we had from the minutes of the ECB’s October meeting, which revealed policymakers had acknowledged substantial progress had already been made in withdrawing policy accommodation. Some had highlighted the lags involved in the transmission of monetary tightening, suggesting a slowdown and a wait-and-see approach was appropriate.

But there’s still an outside risk for a hawkish surprise, as recent comments by some ECB officials have cast doubt on whether the central bank will slow its hiking pace. For one, the slowdown in the economy has been less pronounced than initially feared. Firmer stock markets and a still-weak euro means there’s room for manoeuvre. Finally, inflation being at 10% argues against a slowdown in the pace of tightening.

Equally, the ECB will not want to deviate too much from the Fed’s policy, with Powell and co set to slow their tightening pace to 50 basis points. And that’s what I think the ECB will opt for in the end.

Inflation remains the biggest problem

The ECB will be keen to help bring the rate of inflation down as much as possible, even though changing monetary policy has been quite ineffective in controlling prices thus far – and not just in the Eurozone. Here, consumer inflation eased to an annual rate of 10% in November, from a record high of 10.6% recorded in October. Though this brought some relief for European markets and the euro, inflation is simply too hot to ignore. However, it was the first time since June 2021 that price pressures eased, giving rise to hopes that inflation have peaked. Soft economic activity and easing of supply restraints should weigh on inflation further in the months ahead. But the big unknown is how energy prices will evolve moving forward. A lot will depend on the situation in Ukraine, with Russia’s war continuing. Even if inflation were to weaken further, that’s not to say it won’t remain high for a long time.

In fact, when you look at Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food, it is held steady at 5% – a record high. Rising core inflation is much harder to control and requires a longer fight, especially if wages start to pick up – as they have been. This is definitely something that will keep Christine Lagarde and her ECB colleagues on their toes.

Growth likely to weaken further

One of the reasons why the European markets have remained quite resilient in the face of high inflation is that growth has – for now – remained positive. The eurozone economy grew 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022, easing from a 0.8% expansion in the previous three-month period. While growth is likely to have turned negative in Q4, the pace of the slowdown has been slower than many had expected.

But it is all about what will happen in the coming months. With more recent pointers suggesting the Eurozone economy has continued to weaken, a recession is still a possibility – especially as in inflation has remained very high. The potential for colder-than-usual winter months and Russia’s ongoing war, all point to a murky outlook

How will markets react to ECB decision?

Well, if the ECB delivers a hawkish surprise of 75 basis points, this should hurt European stocks and potentially lead to at least a short-term rally in the euro.

However, if it is a 50-basis point rate hike instead, then the market’s reaction might not be a straight-forward one – as, after all, this outcome is already priced in. In this scenario, a lot will depend on the language the ECB uses about the pace of future tightening. Generally, the more dovish the ECB, the happier the stock market investors will be.

DAX remains at key area ahead of ECB

Ahead of the ECB and other central bank decision this week, the DAX had bounced back after finding support from its upward-sloping 21-day exponential moving average. It remained inside its lengthy consolidation pattern, which started around mid-November when the sharp rally came to a halt around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (13575) and resistance circa 14450.

So far, we haven’t seen any major bearish patterns for here, but in the event of a hawkish surprise from the ECB or otherwise a breakdown of short-term support around 14125, this could trigger some follow-up technical selling towards the next key support area around 13600 to 13700.

The bulls will want to see an end in this consolidation phase with a break above the 61.8% Fibonacci level. If that doesn’t happen, then perhaps they might step back in around the aforementioned support area between 13600 to 13700, where the 200-day average also comes into play.

But any move below 13555 could spell trouble for the bulls, as that will create a breakdown in the market structure of higher lows.