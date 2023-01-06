Forex Friday: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/GBP

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Welcome to another edition of Forex Friday, a weekly report in which we discuss selected currency themes mainly from a macro viewpoint, but we also throw in a pinch of technical analysis here and there.

In this week’s edition, we discuss the pound and euro, and look forward to publication of US jobs report and the week ahead.

UK housing market creaking

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Data from Europe has been quite poor this morning, causing the GBP/USD and EUR/USD to slip to new lows on the week. The losses were minimal as traders exercised caution ahead of the publication of the US and Canadian monthly jobs reports.

In the UK, Halifax’s House Price Index slumped by 1.5% in December after falling by 2.4% the month before. This comes as UK’s construction sector slumped into contraction territory in December. The PMI fell to 48.8 vs 49.6 expected. The drop marks the first fall in activity since August, with new orders dropping and firms reporting job cut for the first time since January 2021.

The weakness in UK data has seen the GBP/USD fall below 1.1900. It could go even lower if US jobs data beats expectations later (see below for more).

Dismal EZ data but strong core inflation

Among the weaker-than-expected European data, we saw German Factory Orders plunge by 5.3% in November, against a 0.5% drop expected. This was the seventh monthly fall in industrial orders out of the past 10 months. German retail sales rose 1.1%, but this was below the 1.5% rise expected. Elsewhere, French Consumer Spending came in softer at 0.5% m/m when a rise of 1.0% was expected.

There was some good news on headline Eurozone inflation as annual CPI eased to (a still very high) +9.2% vs +9.6% y/y expected from 10.1% the month before. BUT core CPI pushed higher to 5.2% from 5.0%, vindicating the ECB’s hawkish rhetoric.

With core inflation on the rise, this should mean more rate hikes at the pace of 50 basis points should be expected, as per Christine Lagarde’s warning at the end of 2022.

EUR/GBP eyes 0.90 handle

The soft UK data and stronger Eurozone core inflation should keep the EUR/GBP supported for now. A clean break above short-term resistance at 0.8870 could pave the way for a run towards 0.9000 initially, ahead of more gains thereafter.

All eyes on NFP

The focus now turns toward the US jobs market which has remained resilient so far.

On Thursday, we saw the ADP reported private payrolls rose by 235,000 in December which was significantly more than 152,000 expected. In addition, initial jobless claims came in weaker, at 204K vs. 230K eyed, with continuing claims also declining. The stronger employment data raised worries that wage inflation could accelerate further. Accordingly, traders pushed up their expectations for the terminal interest rates in the US to above 5%.

The official nonfarm payrolls report is expected to reveal 200,000 net job gains in December, with wages seen rising by 0.4% on the month. Headline NFP has beaten expectations in each of the last 8 months, and 10 out of the past 11 months.

Dollar Index bounces from big support level

If the jobs and wages data come in stronger, this should keep the dollar supported. The dollar index has found decent support from around 103.50, which is in the middle of the previous major highs made in 2017 (103.82) and 2020 (102.99). For as long as the DXY holds above these levels, then the path of least resistance will likely remain to the upside.

USD/CAD eyes break from consolidation range

Canada’s jobs data will be published at the same time as the US figure at 13:30 GMT. Let’s see whether these figures will cause a clean breakout in the USD/CAD pair from its recent range between 1.3500 on the downside and 1.3680 on the upside. The long-term trend is bullish.

Looking forward to the week ahead

German Industrial Production (Monday)

In Europe, sentiment has improved somewhat because of warmer-than-expected weather at the start of the winter season, which has reduced fears about gas shortages. We’ve also seen some improvement in Eurozone, albeit from a very low base. But after Friday’s poor German factory orders, will German industrial production follow suit and disappoint?

US CPI (Thursday)

Falling US inflation has been the biggest factor behind the dollar’s weakness from around September. If CPI continues to come is lower than expected, then this should keep the dollar bulls at bay. However, the bigger response in terms of market reaction would be if CPI surprises to the upside again., with the dollar having found some support in recent days.

UK GDP (Friday)



The UK economy is on its knees and on Friday we will find out exactly how bad the situation was in November as monthly GDP is released along with construction output and industrial production. If the numbers surprise to the upside, this should give the pound a bit of a lift as sentiment is negative. However, our base case scenario is for disappointment.