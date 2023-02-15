Wed, Feb 15, 2023 @ 04:32 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisEUR/USD Vulnerable to Upbeat US Retail Sales Report

EUR/USD Vulnerable to Upbeat US Retail Sales Report

Forex.com
By Forex.com

EUR/USD Outlook

EUR/USD snaps back from a fresh weekly high (1.0805) amid the smaller-than-expected slowdown in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the exchange rate may struggle to retain the rebound from the monthly low (1.0656) as the US Retail Sales report is anticipated to show a rebound in household spending.

EUR/USD vulnerable to upbeat US retail sales report

The update from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed both the headline and core CPI narrowing in January, with the report revealing that ‘categories which increased in January include the shelter, motor vehicle insurance, recreation, apparel, and household furnishings and operations indexes.’

Signs of sticky price growth may force the Federal Reserve to pursue a more restrictive policy especially as the 517K rise in Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) underscores a robust labor market, and EUR/USD may struggle to hold its ground ahead of the next meeting in March as Fed officials continue to strike a hawkish forward guidance for monetary policy.

Recent remarks from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), suggest the central bank will tolerate a more restrictive policy as she acknowledges that ‘it will be necessary to further tighten monetary policy,’ and it remains to be seen if Fed officials will project a steeper path for US interest rates as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) next month.

Until then, data prints coming out of the US may sway EUR/USD as the economic docket for the Euro Area remains fairly light for the reminder of the month, and a material rise in Retail Sales may generate a bullish reaction in the Greenback as the economy shows little indications of a looming recession.

With that said, EUR/USD may struggle to retain the advance from the monthly low (1.0656) amid speculation for a more hawkish Fed in March, and the exchange rate may no longer respond to the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0716) if it fails to hold above the moving average.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.0656) to trade back above the 50-Day SMA (1.0716), and the recent series of higher highs and lows may push the exchange rate towards the 1.0880 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.0940 (50% Fibonacci retracement) region as it clears last week’s high (1.0799).
  • However, EUR/USD may no longer track the positive slope in the moving average after failing to test the April 2022 high (1.1076) earlier this month, with a break/close below 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) opening up the January low (1.0483).
  • Next area of interest coming in around the December 2022 low (1.0393), with a break/close below 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) raising the scope for a test of the 200-Day SMA (1.0324).

— Written by David Song, Strategist

Forex.com
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.