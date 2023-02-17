Forex Friday: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD and GBP/JPY

Welcome to another edition of Forex Friday, a weekly report in which we discuss selected currency themes mainly from a macro viewpoint, but we also throw in a pinch of technical analysis here and there.

In this week’s edition, we discuss the dollar, pound, euro and look forward to the key events coming up in the week ahead.

Dollar extends recovery on hawkish Fed/strong US data

EUR/USD 400 pips off recent highs – time for a bounce?

GBP/USD testing 200-day average

GBP/JPY set for potential breakout?

Dollar extends recovery

The US dollar has enjoyed a stellar week. The dollar index looks set to close higher for the third consecutive week, as foreign currencies, gold and silver continue to fall out of favour. The Fed has again become vocal about more rate hikes and high rates for longer in recent weeks, owing to a tight labour market and stronger-than-expected inflation data, with CPI and PPI both surprising this week. Fed’s Mester and Bullard were characteristically hawkish on Thursday and floated the idea of more aggressive 50bp rate hikes, although we don’t necessarily think that will be required.

It is a light data for US data on Friday. That said, expect to hear more hawkish Fed comments today from Barkin and Bowman, although they will need to be uber hawkish to provide further significant upward move in the dollar. Meanwhile, US banks will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day on Monday of next week. This may encourage some dollar bulls to take profit, ahead of important macro data later on in the week that includes PMIs on Tuesday, FOMC minutes on Wednesday, Preliminary GDP estimate on Thursday and Core PCE Price Index on Friday.

The dollar index has now managed to reclaim the highs of 2020 (103.00) and 2017 (103.82), levels that will need to hold as support moving forward. At the time of writing, the DXY was testing potential resistance in the 104.63 to 105.63 range, an area which was formerly support until the breakdown late in 2022. There is the possibility we may see some profit-taking here, but ultimately the greenback’s bullish trend will remain intact so long as 103.80 and at worst 103.00 hold as support.

EUR/USD nears 1.06 support

The EUR/USD has now fallen about 400 pips from its recent high above 1.10 handle to near the 1.0600 handle. Thus, the potential for a rebound is there as some of the hawkish factors supporting the dollar have been priced in. There was some hawkish commentary from ECB’s Schnabel, as well as hotter-than-expected German PPI, to provide some relief for the euro. So far, this has not helped the EUR/USD pair, although some of the other euro crosses have responded positively.

In the week ahead, there will be plenty of eurozone macro data that could help to support the EUR/USD in the event we see a few beats than misses. Perhaps the most important data will be Tuesday’s publication of the latest PMI figures. Economic activity has been fairly flat in recent months, although this has been better than some had feared, with the PMIs staying around or slightly below 50.0. If we now see some improvement, then this should help to provide the euro some much-needed support.

GBP/USD testing 200 MA

Thanks to the strength of the US dollar, the GBP/USD has fallen further below the 1.20 handle to test its 200-day average at 1.1940ish. The stronger-than-expected UK retail sales print of 0.5% m/m has been unable to lift the cable off the lows yet. But given that there’s not much further news out of the US in the next two trading days, we could see the GBP/USD stage a bit of a pullback here. The bulls will want to see evidence of a bottom before potentially dipping their toes in on the long side. A bullish hammer reversal candle here would certainly be a welcome sign. Otherwise, we could see a run for liquidity resting below this year’ low at 1.1841 next.

GBP/JPY poised for breakout?

Let’s take the dollar out of the equation and concentrate on the GBP/JPY, a popular pair for FX traders. Also known as the Guppy, the GBP/JPY is showing relative strength today and looks poised for a potential bullish breakout in the not-too-distant future. Recent price action has been far from bearish despite the cost-of-living crisis in the UK. The breakout from the triangle patter and a subsequent move above the 21-day exponential moving average means the bulls will be happy to fade the dips for as long as we don’t see a lower low again. Key support comes in around the 159.60 to 160.00 area, although ideally for the bulls they wouldn’t want it to dip back that far. Instead, a clean breakout above 161.50-162.30 resistance is what they will probably prefer. If that happens, a potential move towards 165+ will be on the cards soon. The bullish idea would become invalid if rates move back below the recent breakout area sub 157.50.

Looking ahead

RBNZ rate decision

Wednesday, February 22

01:00 GMT

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand slowed the pace of tightening at its last meeting, lifting the Official Cash Rate (OBR) to 4.25% from 4.00%. But it is expected to up the pace again and hike the OBR by 50bp to 4.75% this time. However, with inflation potentially peaking and a deteriorating housing market, the RBNZ may signal a sooner-than-expected end to the rate-hiking cycle.

FOMC Meeting Minutes

Wednesday, February 22

19:00 GMT

The Fed has become vocal about more rate hikes and high rates for longer in recent weeks, owing to a tight labour market and stronger-than-expected inflation data. If the FOMC minutes reveal policymakers at the Federal Reserve were already hawkish at their last meeting, then this should further aid the dollar recovery.

Core PCE Price Index

Friday, February 24

13:30 GMT

Inflation figures remain the most important data for the markets as investors continually try to front-run the Fed and other central banks. Last week’s hawkish comments from several Fed officials raised the possibility of a higher terminal interest rate in the US, causing the dollar to rebound strongly. We saw stronger-than-expected CPI and PPI data, but will the Fed’s favourite measure of inflation (Core PCE Price Index) also show strength?