Week Ahead: Will January’s Strong Economic Data Carry Over into February?

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Higher-for-longer interest rates remain the key theme amidst strong economic performance.

Flash PMIs out of the UK and Europe will provide the first peek at how European economies are performing in February.

Earnings season starts winding down, but US retailers and Chinese tech stocks will be watched.

At least through its first half, February has been the month that traders finally came around to the Fed’s view of higher-for-longer interest rates. After a run of far better-than-expected economic data, including a blowout NFP report, stellar retail sales, and hot inflation (both on a consumer and producer level), the market has fully discounted 25bps interest rate hikes at the central bank’s next two meetings in March and May.

Beyond the strong inflation figures, the last week’s biggest development came from Fed officials Mester and Bullard, who refused to rule out a re-acceleration to 50bps rate hikes in the coming months. The 2-year treasury yield, which is particularly sensitive to FOMC interest rates, has gained 60bps in the last two weeks alone to trade near 4.70% as we go to press, boosting the greenback in the process.

For this week, traders will be watching closely to see if the trend toward a “no landing” scenario for the global economy extends or if the run of strong data finally takes a breather.

FOMC meeting minutes

The notes from the world’s most important central bank’s meeting usually stoke volatility across markets, but this week’s version may be less impactful than usual. While the FOMC and Chairman Powell did emphasize that further rate hikes (plural!) would likely be needed, the run of strong US data since the meeting has already brought the market in alignment with the Fed’s view.

Still, any insight to the strength of the Fed’s resolve to raise rates could lead to volatility in the market, so readers should be sure to tune in for the release of the minutes on Wednesday.

Eurozone and UK flash PMIs

We’ve seen a consistent trend of accelerating economic activity across the globe in January, but has that strength extended in February?

S&P’s flash PMI surveys provide one of the most timely measures of current economic activity, and as such, traders will be keen to see if they suggest ongoing strength into the year’s second month. Traders and economists are expecting the manufacturing and services surveys from the UK and Eurozone to come in around flat (near 50), but a stronger reading would confirm that the strong start to the year is carrying over into February, with big implications for the local indices and currencies.

Economic Data

In addition to the aforementioned releases, we’ll also get the latest update to the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, Core PCE, on Friday. Lately, the CPI and PPI reports have eclipsed Core PCE in terms of market impact, but the inflation reading with the most direct impact on Fed policy is still worth watching closely. Other economic releases of note follow:

Monday

US and CA Bank Holiday

Tuesday

RBA Meeting Minutes

Eurozone Flash PMIs

UK Flash PMIs

CA CPI and Retail Sales

US Flash PMIs

US Existing Home Sales

Wednesday

AU Wage Price Index

RBNZ Meeting

German IFO Survey

FOMC Meeting Minutes

Thursday

JP Bank Holiday

US Q4 GDP Revision

US Initial Unemployment Claims

Friday

New BOJ Governor Ueda Speech

US Core PCE

US New Home Sales

Earnings to watch this week

Earnings season is well and truly winding down now, but there are still a couple of names worth watching this week, highlighted by some large US retailers (Walmart and Home Depot on Tuesday, TJX Companies on Wednesday) and a couple of second-tier / Chinese technology names (Palo Alto Networks Tuesday, Nvidia and Baidu on Wednesday, Alibaba and Netease on Thursday).

Traders will be keen to see how the US consumer is holding up after strong Q1 retail sales data and for any insight into China’s reopening, which remains one of the biggest themes to watch in 2023.

Chart of the Week: DJIA (US 30)

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

Last week was an interesting week to say the least for major US indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The oldest US index started by rallying to hit a year-to-date high on Tuesday above 34,500 before reversing lower later in the week to test its lowest levels of the month around 33,500.

Traders continue to weigh the strong performance in the global economy against the likelihood of higher-than-expected interest rates across the globe. After spending the last three weeks consolidating in a tight 1,000 point range, the DJIA is poised for a potential breakout in the coming week that could set the trading tone for the rest of the quarter.

Have a great weekend!

— Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research