The Week Ahead: The Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge is on the Menu

Three major central banks hiked rates totalling 125bp last week, and whilst it is not certain we have seen the last of the hikes form the Fed, BOE or SNB, they’re certainly a lot closer to their respective terminal rates than they were. Of course, recent market turbulence and fears of a banking sector meltdown have certainly added to the calls for terminal rates. But will inflation allow them? The Fed and traders alike will pay very close attention to Friday’s core PCE numbers, as will the SNB to their inflation data on Friday. BOE Governor will also deliver a speech to the London School of Economics where traders hope he’ll reveal if they are at the terminal rate. And as the week progresses, investors will keep a close eye on the spat between the notorious bears, Hindenburg Research and Jack Dorsey’s payment company Block. And if there is any popcorn left, we’ll all be keeping our ear to the ground for any banking failures or signs of financial stress. Good luck!

The week that was:

UBS agreed to purchase Credit Suisse in a government-backed deal, with the SNB on standby to inject liquidity

It was a volatile week for banking stocks, which handed back early-week gains when US Treasury Janet Yellen said she had not discussed or considered a “blanket insurance” for US bank deposits

The Fed voted unanimously to hike rates by 25bp to 5%, Jerome Powell pushed back on rate buts this year – yet money markets

The SNB hiked interest rates by 50bp to 1.5%, with President Jordan saying further hikes cannot be ruled out with inflation having risen since December

The BOE voted 7-2 in favour of a 25bp hike to take their interest rate to 4.25% following another hot inflation report. Money markets are pricing in a final 25bp hike whilst economists expect a pause at their next meeting

Jack Dorsey’s payment firm Block Inc (SQ) plunged as much as -22% yesterday as Hindenburg revealed their short position and a scathing report accusing the firm of ‘fraudulent transaction’

Japan’s service PMI reached a decade high whilst the annual inflation rate fell an impressive 0.9 pct points to 3.1% y/y

Australian PMI data has taken a turn for the worse, with manufacturing, services and composite reads all contracting – which hardly inspires the RBA to hike in April

The RBA’s minutes confirmed the board had discussed pausing rates, which backed up earlier comments from Governor Lowe

Market movers (at the time of writing, Friday Asia):

Metals were quick to take advantage of the weaker US dollar, with copper rising over 5.6% WTD at the time of writing

Gold has twice flirted with a daily close above $2,000 – and its appeal as a safe-haven and weaker dollar suggests it is just a matter of time

The Nasdaq banking index fell to its November 2020, down -27% over the past three weeks and -44$ from its YTD high

The week ahead (calendar):

Monday 27th March

US: Dallas Fed manufacturing, speech by Governor Philip N. Jefferson “Implementation and Transmission of Monetary Policy”

EU: German IFO

UK: BOE Governor Andrew Bailey: Speech at London School of Economics

China: Industrial profits

Japan: Service producer price index, Monthly financial and economic statistics report,

Australia: Unicredit Bank Austria Manufacturing PMI,

Tuesday 28th March

US: House price index, Richmond manufacturing index, FOMC member Barr testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs

Canada: Monthly estimates of business openings and closures, Household actual final consumption

EU: German consumer sentiment

UK: BOE Andrew Bailey, Sam Woods and Dave Ramsden: Treasury Select Committee hearing on Silicon Valley Bank

Switzerland: ZEW expectations

Japan: Measures of Underlying Inflation

Australia: Retail trade

Wednesday 29th March

US: Mortgage applications, home sales, Crude oil inventories, Conference Board consumer confidence, FOMC member Barr testifies before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee

Canada: Speech: Toni Gravelle, Deputy Governor (the market liquidity measures we took during COVID),

UK: BOE systematic risk survey results

Switzerland: SNB quarterly bulletin

Australia: Monthly CPI

Thursday 30th March

US: Q4 GDP (final)

Canada: Payroll employment/earnings and hours/job vacancies

EU: Flash inflation (Germany, Spain), EU ESI – Economic Sentiment Indictor

New Zealand: Business confidence

Friday 31st March

US: Core PCE, Speech — Governor Christopher J. Waller “The Unstable Phillips Curve”, Michigan consumer sentiment,

EU: EU unemployment, flash estimate inflation for the euro area, Inflation (France, Italy), German retail trade and labour report

UK: Q4 GDP, Q4 balance of payments, Q4 business investment

Switzerland: Consumer Price Index, Retail trade turnover

Australia: RBA financial reserves

The week ahead (key events):

BOE Bailey is due to speak at the London School of Economics (Tuesday 6pm GMT+1)

The BOE hiked by 25bp, although money markets and economists are divided over whether we’ll see another 25bp hike or pause. On one hand, money markets may be ‘on the money’ due to the UK’s surprise upside beat with inflation, although if BOE’s Mann is to be believed, the BOE expect the uncomfortably high levels of inflation to fade fast. I’ll admit that I expected more than two dissenters at their last meeting (which voted 7-2 in favour of the hike), and as the BOE do not meet again until May it really could go either way. And I suspect Bailey will say as much and emphasise that incoming data will be the deciding factor between rates staying at 4.25% or rising to 4.5%, and guiding GBP accordingly.

Australian CPI (02:30 GMT+1 / 11:30 AEDT)

Australia’s inflation was relatively late to rise compared to its peers, and it is also relatively late to peak (assuming it has). But with the annual rate falling from 8.1% to 7.2% last month – a -0.9 pct point fall – we think it’s relatively safe to assume it has. With RBA cash rate futures implying a 95% chance of a hold, the RBA minutes backing up Lowe’s comments for a pause, a pause seems to be the most likely scenario unless we see a nasty uptick on Wednesday’s inflation report.

US inflation – Core PCE (Friday 13:30 GMT+1)

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is released on Friday, and we expect it to attract a lot of attention. Whilst markets saw soft retail sales and annual inflation rates as a sure sign of a 25bp hike, they continue to suspect the Fed will cut rates several times this year despite Jerome Powell explicitly pushing back on that idea at their recent FOMC meeting. Yet is this history repeating? We had a similar outcome at the February meeting where markets priced in cuts, the Fed members came out in full force to push a hawkish message, yet it took an uncomfortably strong NFP hammer the message home and markets believe the Fed. So what if we get a hotter-than-liked PCE report next week? We’d expect the probability of cuts to be reduced for starters, and of course the US dollar finally catch a bid. To counter that, a soft inflation report would do wonders for dollar shorts and likely justify market pricing for some cuts.

— Written by Matt Simpson