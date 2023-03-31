EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Welcome to another edition of Forex Friday, a weekly report in which we discuss selected currency themes mainly from a macro viewpoint, but we also throw in a pinch of technical analysis here and there.

In this week’s edition, we discuss the US dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD and gold, and look forward to the RBA, RBNZ and NFP in the week ahead.

Dollar rebounds but still down for 3rd week

EUR/USD still likely to be heading towards 1.10

GBP/USD bulls eye 1.25 handle

Gold on the verge of a new record high

Dollar rebounds but still down for 3rd week

The greenback has been on the backfoot most of this week, thanks largely to an improving risk appetite across the financial markets. The US dollar has fallen sharply against the likes of the Canadian dollar this week, thanks to rebounding oil prices, although it has been little-changed against the antipodeans – hardly surprising given that we have rate decision from both the Reserve Banks of Australia and New Zealand in the week ahead. The greenback has continued to drift lower against the likes of the euro and pound, although it has done very well against the yen due to continued unwinding of haven bets that had supported the Japanese currency last week when the banking turmoil had sent it surging higher. Meanwhile gold and silver continue to press higher.

Once the core PCE data is out of the way on Friday, the focus for FX traders will turn to important macro events coming up in the week ahead. As mentioned, we have the RBA and RBNZ rate decision in mid-week, with US and Canadian employment report to come in the latter parts of the week. While Friday is going to be a bank holiday for most of Europe and Canada, we will have the US non-farm payrolls report released that day, which could mean higher-than-usual volatility due to lower trading volumes. Below are the week’s key highlights.

Key data and events in the week ahead

Date 12:44pm Currency Mon Apr 3 7:30am CHF CPI m/m All Day All OPEC-JMMC Meetings 3:00pm USD ISM Manufacturing PMI USD ISM Manufacturing Prices 3:30pm CAD BOC Business Outlook Survey Tue Apr 4 5:30am AUD Cash Rate AUD RBA Rate Statement 3:00pm USD JOLTS Job Openings Wed Apr 5 3:00am NZD Official Cash Rate NZD RBNZ Rate Statement 3:30am AUD RBA Gov Lowe Speaks 1:15pm USD ADP Non-Farm Employment Change 3:00pm USD ISM Services PMI Thu Apr 6 1:30pm CAD Employment Change CAD Unemployment Rate USD Unemployment Claims 3:00pm CAD Ivey PMI Fri Apr 7 1:30pm USD Average Hourly Earnings m/m USD Non-Farm Employment Change USD Unemployment Rate

The NFP will probably be the most important macro-pointer for the wider markets. Investors have been repricing lower the Fed’s projected interest rate path in recent weeks, causing a significant downward move in the dollar. The market will continually question whether this is the right approach. So, a lot of attention will be on the employment and wages aspect of the NFP data, as investors figure out whether more rate hikes will follow, or the Fed will hit the pause.

EUR/USD Forecast: Still likely heading towards 1.10

The US dollar bounced back a little on Friday morning, after the release of mixed-bag European data and ahead of the US Core PCE Price Index, due later in the day. We saw the release of lower-than-expected Eurozone CPI, which fell to 6.9& from 8.5%, but the core measure rose to a new record high of 5.7% from 5.6% – albeit this failed to provide any immediate support for the euro. However, it does mean that the hawks at the ECB will be keen to continue raising interest rates, which should keep the EUR/USD’s bullish trend intact.

So, we continue to expect the EUR/USD to climb to 1.10 and possibly higher as the divergence between US and Eurozone monetary policies narrows further.

Source: StoneX and TradingView

GBP/USD Forecast: bulls eye 1.25 handle

The GBP/USD is quietly rising to towards a new high for the year near 1.2450. The cable has been supported mainly because of a falling US dollar than a rising pound. That said, with inflation remaining in double digits in the UK, investors continue to expect there may be more rate increases or continued restrictive monetary policy from the Bank of England, which could help the GBP/USD pair remain supported on the dips.

Source: StoneX and TradingView

Gold Forecast: Metal on the verge of a new record

In recent weeks, due to the turmoil in banks and evidence of peak inflation, the market has been betting that we have reached a peak for interest rate hikes from the Fed and co. The message from central banks deciding on monetary policy in March was all the same i.e., more rate increases may be required, not will be, if inflationary pressures persist.

So, while interest rates may go up a little bit more, now that calm has returned in the bank sector, investors are nonetheless looking forward to looser monetary policy conditions, perhaps from around Q4. As a result, non-interest-bearing precious metals, have continued their fine run of form and had a great month so far.

With risk appetite improving noticeably in the last week or so, silver, which is more of a risk-sensitive commodity, has outperformed the yellow metal. At the time of writing, gold was up 8% on the month while silver was up 13% and counting. Both metals have been supported by falling interest rate expectations, a weakening US dollar, some safe-haven demand, as well as strong physical demand from China.

Gold’s price action continues to point to further gains. That big breakout at the start of the month of March from the falling wedge pattern saw gold quickly climb to $2000, where it has since stalled. But the downward move from that hurdle has been limited and the buyers have continually stepped in to defend key levels such as $1935, and now $1960 (December’s high).

Source: StoneX and TradingView

A clean break above $2K would pave the way for a continuation towards the March 2022 high at $2070 and then the all-time high 5 bucks higher at $2075, hit in August 2020.

However, if support at $1935 breaks first, then the bulls will be in trouble again and the wait for a new high could continue for a while yet.

AUD/NZD Forecast: Diverging RBNZ and RBA policies

As mentioned, both the Reserve Bank of Australia and Reserve Bank of New Zealand will decide on monetary policy in the week ahead, which brings the AUD/NZD into a sharp focus.

Before discussing the RBA and RBNZ rate decisions, here’s a chart of the AUD/NZD showing price is struggling to find any support as it continues to drift inside a descending triangle pattern:

Source: StoneX and TradingView

A descending triangle pattern is created by drawing one trend line connecting a series of lower highs and a second horizontal trend line connecting the flat lows. This is commonly considered to be a bearish continuation pattern since price is not finding much love at support and the sellers remain active every time it bounces. So, a break down could see rates fall quite sharply.

However, given that the RBA and RBNZ both are deciding on monetary policy, do watch out for fake moves. Speaking of these central banks…

RBA interest rate decision

Tuesday, April 4 at 05:30 BST

Inflation in Australia fell sharply again to 6.8% after last month’s print of 7.4%, easily missing forecasts again. Previously the central bank had raised the Cash Rate by 25 bps to 3.6%. That was the 10th consecutive hike in this cycle. The 350 basis points worth of tightening is likely to weigh on economic activity and put further pressure on inflation. A pause in hiking should underpin the local stock market.

RBNZ interest rate decision

Wednesday, April 5 at 03:00 BST

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25bp to 5.00% at its Monetary Policy Review on Wednesday. With the RBA expected to hit the pause button, this is precisely why the AUD/NZD has remained under pressure. As the divergence between the two central banks’ monetary policy grows, the AUD/NZD could fall further below the 1.07 handle.

— Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst at FOREX.com