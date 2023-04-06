Stocks Fall as Initial Jobless Claims Jump

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US futures

Dow futures -0.08% at 33464

S&P futures -0.15% at 4085

Nasdaq futures -0.39% at 12900

In Europe

FTSE +1.08% at 7730

Dax +0.47% at 1557

More cracks appear in the labour market

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US stocks are falling after jobless claims data added to evidence that the US labour market is weakening, fueling recession fears.

US initial jobless claims jumped to 228k, well above the 200k forecast, and last week, claims were upwardly revised to 246k, in the latest signs of weakness appearing in the US labour market.

The data comes after ADP private payrolls yesterday, which rose by just 145k, below the 200k expected, and the JOLTS job openings fell below 10 million for the first time in almost two years. The data would suggest that the US labour market is starting to slow as a result of steep interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve cooling the economy.

Attention is now turning to the US nonfarm payroll report, which is due to be released tomorrow and will help shape expectations as to whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again in the May meeting.

According to the CME Fedwatch, the market is pricing him a 40% probability of the Fed hiking interest rates by 25 basis points which is down from 60% just a month ago. The market is pricing in a 60% probability that the Fed will keep rates on hold.

Weak data this week has fuelled recession fears Pulling stocks lower even as the market prices in a less aggressive Fed.

Tomorrow the equity market is closed, but the forex market remains open, which means volumes will be low around the NFP release. This could mean that volatility will be high.

Corporate news

Costco fell over 2% pre-market after reporting a further slowdown in sales in March, the latest signal that US consumers are reining in spending.

Constellation Brands rose after its brand Corona raised its quarterly dividend by 11% despite reporting quarterly revenue that missed expectations.

Shell ADRs are rising after the energy giant said that Q1 gas trading will resemble the strong numbers in the final 3 months of last year.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq ran into resistance at 13225 and is easing lower. The price is currently testing support around 12900 the February high. A breakthrough here would open the door to a move lower towards the 50 sma at 12415 and the March 6 high. However, bulls could be encouraged by the 100 sma crossing above the 200 sma. Should the support hold, the price could rebound higher back up to 13225 to create a higher high and open the door to 13725 the August high.

FX markets – USD rises, GBP falls

The USD is rising on safe-haven flows after US jobless claims data fueled concerns over the health of the US economy.

EUR/USD is holding steady around 1.09 after stronger-than-expected German industrial production, which jumped 2%, well ahead of the 0.1% forecast. The data came after strong German factory orders yesterday and after the eurozone composite PMI rose to a 10-month high.

GBP/USD is edging lower on USD strength and despite a lack of fresh GBP fundamental drivers. The pound has been supported in recent weeks amid optimism that the UK could avoid a recession after stronger-than-expected growth in January and as the service sector PMI continued to expand in March. Strong growth would support another interest rate hike from the Bank of England

EUR/USD +0.08% at 1.09

GBP/USD -0.15% at 1.2482

Oil set for third weekly rise

Oil prices are holding steady after a strong rise across the week. Oil is on track to book gains of 6.5%, the third straight week of gains.

Oil prices have been supported by OPEC+ cutting output, and the upside momentum is expected to remain. However, for now the oil bulls have paused as recession fears rise hurting the oil demand outlook.

US oil inventory data is also underpinning the oil price after inventories fell by 3.7 million barrel, more than expected.

WTI crude trades -0.08% at $81.05

Brent trades at -0.18% at $85.44