Stocks Muted Ahead of Tomorrow’s Inflation Data

US futures

Dow futures +0.03% at 33570

S&P futures +0.03% at 4109

Nasdaq futures -0.09% at 13036

In Europe

FTSE +0.14% at 7760

Dax +0.18% at 15628

Muted trade ahead of CPI data tomorrow

US stocks are pointing to a mixed open as investors hold back from making aggressive bets ahead of tomorrow’s CPI report.

The data comes following solid US jobs data at the end of last week, which saw investors reprice expectations for a 25 basis point rate hike in May. However, investors are certain that peak rates is near, which has helped stocks stabilize in April after a volatile March.

Recession fears are also on the rise after a series of weaker-than-expected data points in recent weeks. However, signs that US inflation is cooling by more than expected could help rein fears of another rate hike and recession worries.

In addition to CPI data tomorrow, the banks will kick off Q1 earnings season on Friday. Expectations are for S&P 500 Q1 profits to fall 5.2%, a sharp contrast to the 1.4% profit growth expected at the beginning of the year.

There is no high-impacting US economic data due today. Instead, investors will be looking to Fed speakers Kashkari, Harker, and Goolsbee for further clues on the future path of interest rates.

Corporate news

CarMax pops higher after the used car retailer posted Q4 profits ahead of forecasts. Cost-cutting measures in the quarter offset a cooling in demand.

Alibaba rises modestly pre-market after the Chinese e-commerce giant threw its hat into the ring to roll out a new AI-powered chatbot similar to ChatGPT.

Coinbase is rising firmly, benefitting from Bitcoins charge higher. BTC/USD has topped 30k for the first time since June 2022.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq is consolidating above 13000 after a steep run higher over the past few weeks. The index ran into resistance at 13225 last week and has eased lower. The long lower wick on Monday and Thursday suggested that there wasn’t much demand at the lower price of 12850, which is now seen as immediate support. A fall below here exposes the 50 sma at 12500. Buyers will look for a rise above 13225 to extend the bullish rally towards 13725 the August high.

FX markets – USD fall, GBP rises

The USD is falling after two straight days of gains following the US NFP report on Friday, which fueled bets that the Fed would hike rates again in May. Tomorrow’s CPI report will provide further clues about the Fed’s next steps, but the market is assuming that peak rates is near.

EUR/USD is rising after hawkish comments from ECB officials Knot and De Cos, who both see the central bank hiking rates further to tame elevated inflation. Eurozone retail sales fell by -0.8% MoM in February, in line with forecasts. January retail sales were upwardly revised to 0.8% from 0.3%.

GBP/USD is rising after 5 straight days of declines. The improved market mood is helping sterling capitalize on the weaker USD. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is due to speak tomorrow.

EUR/USD +0.48% at 1.0910

GBP/USD +0.45% at 1.2437

Oil steadies ahead of API data

Oil is holding steady amid weaker-than-forecast China data being offset by a softer USD on hopes that the Federal Reserve could ease rate hikes after US inflation data this week.

Data from China showed that consumer inflation rose at the slowest pace since September 2021, highlighting a w4eaknress in underlying demand. However, the data has also boosted expectations that Beijing could step in with more stimulus.

The USD is trading lower as investors bet that the Fed is close to ending its tightening cycle. A weaker USD makes USD-denominated oil cheaper for buyers with other currencies. The outlook for the Fed’s path of rate hikes will be clearer after tomorrow’s CPI data.

Looking ahead API stockpile data is due later and are expected to show that inventories fell by 1.3 million barrels last week.

WTI crude trades -0.08% at $79.68

Brent trades at -0.18% at $83.88

Looking ahead

N/A