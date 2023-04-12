Stocks Jump as Inflation Cools

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US futures

Dow futures +0.73% at 33920

S&P futures +0.93% at 4148

Nasdaq futures +1.2% at 13125

In Europe

FTSE +1% at 7854

Dax +1% at 15813

CPI falls to 5%, core CPI rises to 5.6%

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US futures have jumped firmly higher as investors digest the mixed inflation report and reassess the future path for interest rates.

US CPI cooled by more than expected to 5% YoY in March, down from 6% in February and below forecasts of 5.2%. However, core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and fuel rose to 5.6% YoY, up from 5.5% and in line with forecasts.

Heading into the release, the market was pricing in a 70% probability of a 25 basis point rate hike in May. Following the data this has fallen slightly to 65%. However, the market is increasingly confident that the Fed will be cutting interest rates aggressively by the end of the year.

As a result, stocks are rising, led higher by the Nasdaq as high-growth tech stocks have the most to benefit from lower interest rates. The USD has fallen sharply and Gold rises above $2020.

Looking ahead, attention now turns to the release of the minutes from the March FOMC meeting. While these could be considered out of date given the more timely inflation data, investors will still be looking for clues over the possible future path of rate hikes.

Corporate news

American Airlines flies 1.7% lower pre-market after preliminary profit numbers are weaker than expected. AA expects EPS of $0.01-$0.05; this is below the $0.07 that analysts were expecting.

Shopify rises 2.4% after JP Morgan upgraded the firm to outperform from perform and assigned a price target of $65 per share which marks a 45% upside.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P 500 trades above its rising trendline dating back to the start of March. The price trades above the 50, 100 & 200 sma and the RSI is above 50 and supportive of further upside. Buyers will look for a rise over 4140 the April high to extend the bullish run to 4182 the 2023 high. On the flipside, sellers could look for a fall below 4070, the weekly low, and the rising trendline support. A break below here opens the door to 4035 the 50 sma and 3995, the 100 sma.

FX markets – USD fall, GBP rises

The USD is falling after the inflation data as investors reprice expectations for a Fed rate hike in the May meeting and weigh up the likelihood of aggressive rate cuts by the end of the year.

EUR/USD is surging towards 1.10 after CPI data and as investors digest the latest hawkish comments from ECB officials. Governing Council member Francoise Villeroy warned over inflation becoming entrenched. His hawkish comments come after De Cos hinted to higher interest rates yesterday.

GBP/USD is rising after the inflation data and as investors look ahead to two speeches by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey. Which inflation still in double digits, the central bank could well hike rates again in May. The BoE also turned more hawkish after the announcement of Megan Greene to replace dove Silvana Tenreyo.

EUR/USD +0.58% at 1.0980

GBP/USD +0.3% at 1.2460

Oil looks to inventory data after CPI figures

Oil is rising after the US inflation data. The move comes after oil rose 2% in the previous session amid optimism that the Federal Reserve is getting closer to ending its rate hiking cycle. The weaker USD made oil cheaper for buyers with foreign currencies.

Meanwhile, API inventory data revealed a surprise increase in inventories which rose by 380k barrels in the week ending April 7; this was against an expected decline of 600k.

The IMF also trimmed its 2023 global growth forecast owing to the impact of higher interest rates.

Looking ahead, the EIA US crude stockpile report is due later today and investors will be watching to see if its mirrors the API report.

Later in the week, OPEC and the IEA will release their monthly demand and supply reports.

WTI crude trades -0.08% at $79.68

Brent trades at -0.18% at $83.88

Looking ahead

15:00 BoC rate decision

15:30 EIA crude oil stockpiles

19:00 FOMC minutes