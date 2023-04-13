Stocks Rise as Jobless Claims Rise

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US futures

Dow futures +0.13% at 33710

S&P futures +0.23% at 4105

Nasdaq futures +0.5% at 12915

In Europe

FTSE +0.37% at 7854

Dax +0.1% at 15713

Jobless claims rise by more than expected

US stocks are rising after small losses yesterday as investors continue digesting cooler-than-expected inflation, weaker jobless claims, and rising recession fears.

US stocks closed lower yesterday as headline inflation slowed, but core inflation remained sticky, and the Fed minutes raised concerns about a recession. There is some optimism that prices are heading in the right direction, but there are also concerns that the US is heading for a hard landing.

The market is still expecting the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in May, but what happens after that is less clear. Policymakers are becoming more divided as the path ahead is less clear-cut. However, the prospect that the Fed could soon pause its rate hikes and pivot lower is lifting stocks today.

On the data front, US jobless claims rose by more than expected to 239k, up from 228k in the previous week amid fresh signs of weakness seeping into the labour market, further fueling bets that the Fed’s peak interest rate level must be near.

Earning season kicks off tomorrow and will be the next key catalyst for the market. Expectations are for S&P 500 earnings to fall for a second straight quarter, with a drop of 6.8% expected after a 4.6% fall in Q4 2022.

Corporate news

Delta Air Lines rises pre-market after the airline carriers forecast healthy profit in the coming quarter after citing record booking for the summer season.

Amazon trades modestly higher after CEO Andy Jassy said that he was confident that he could get costs under control.

Where next for Dow Jones?

After rebounding from the lower band of the falling channel, the price pushed higher, above the 200, 100 & 50 sma and is looking to break out of the upper band of the channel at 33950, yesterday’s high. A rise above here and open the door to 34515 the 2023 high and 34940 the December high. On the flip side, support can be seen at 33360 the 100 sma a level which has been capping losses across the week. A break below here exposes the 50 sma at 33090 and a fall below 32570 could see the bear regain control.

FX markets – USD fall, GBP rises

The USD is falling after the inflation cooled, and investors are betting that the Fed is nearing the end of it rate hiking cycle. Concerns over a recession following the minutes from the Fed meeting are also weighing on the USD.

EUR/USD briefly spike to 1.10 overnight after the cooler US inflation data. Eurozone industrial production raised by a larger-than-expected 1.5% MoM, after rising 1% in January. German inflation also confirmed the cooler preliminary 7.4% reading. The ECB are expected to keep hiking rates in May but could slow to 25 basis point hike after 6 straight 50 basis point hikes.

GBP/USD is his rising despite UK GDP a stalling in February at 0% MoM, down from 0.3% in January and just below forecasts of 0.1%. Strike action weighed on output, particularly in the education sector. GBP/USD briefly rose to 1.2525 the 2023 high on USD weakness before easing back to1.25.

EUR/USD +0.2% at 1.0980

GBP/USD +0.2% at 1.2505

Oil steadies after strong gains

Oil has steadied after jumping 2% in the previous session after the cooler inflation data fueled bets that the Fed could be close to peak interest rates. However, the minutes of the March Fed meeting indicated that the banking crisis could tip the economy into recession, which would hurt the demand outlook.

Today the price is struggling for direction as investors weigh up the prospect of lower demand against OPEC+ recent decision to cut output.

While the market is shrugging off a small build in US crude oil stock piles, attention is turning to the OPEC monthly supply and demand report due out shortly.

WTI crude trades -0.08% at $79.68

Brent trades at -0.18% at $83.88