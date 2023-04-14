Stocks Mixed after Banks Impress, Retail Sales Drop

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US futures

Dow futures +0.03% at 34033

S&P futures -0.1% at 4143

Nasdaq futures -0.5% at 13030

In Europe

FTSE +0.57% at 7890

Dax +0.47% at 15800

Banks crush forecasts, retail sales fall 1%

US stocks are mixed as banks kick-off Q1 earning season in an upbeat fashion calming any lingering banking sector fears but as retail sales tumble, raising recession fears.

This quarter’s bank earnings are under the spotlight more than usual, given the recent turmoil in the sector. While the fallout was contained quickly and fears of a more serious financial crisis had eased, the market is looking to these earnings for any further clues of cracks in the sector.

Stronger-than-expected results from Citigroup and Wells Fargo, plus JP Morgan crushing estimates, have helped ease those concerns.

On the data front, US retail sales tumbled by more than expected by -1% MoM in March, adding to a series of weaker-than-expected data points from the US this week. The data suggests that the US consumer is coming under strain amid high prices and rising interest rates.

Looking ahead, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index will be in focus and is expected to hold steady in April at 62. Weaker retail sales, in addition to falling consumer confidence, could raise concerns that EU S is heading toward a recession.

The market is still expecting the Fed to high-interest rates by 25 basis points at the May meeting. Fed president of Atlanta Raphael Bostic said that he considers recent developments being consistent with one more rate hike in May.

Corporate news

JP Morgan is rising over 5% pre-market after posting a record revenue ahead of expectations on the back of higher interest rates. Revenue rose to $39.34 billion against $36.19 billion expected. Adjusted earnings smashed forecasts at $4.32 per share, versus $3.41 forecast.

Citigroup trades over 1.8% higher pre-market after besting profit forecasts as strong consumer spending and corporate activity offset a slump in deal-making. EPS rose to $2.29 up from $2.02 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $21.4 billion from $19.2 billion.

Boeing slumps 5% after halting deliveries of its 737 MAX jet.

Where next for Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones is attempting to break out of the upper band of the falling channel at 33950 and clear the key 34000 psychological level. A rise above here and open the door to 34515, the 2023 high and 34940, the late December high. On the flip side, support can be seen at 33600, yesterday’s low and 33360 the 100 sma a level that has been capping losses across the previous week. A break below here exposes the 50 sma at 33090.

FX markets – USD fall, GBP rises

The USD is rebounding after, testing the 2023 low. The USD index is still set to fall across the week as investors become increasingly convinced that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle. Cooling inflation and slowing growth are negative for the USD.

EUR/USD is falling but is looking to rise 1% across the week, marking the seventh straight week of gains at the ECB as expected to continue hiking rates whilst doubts are appearing over the Feds outlook for rate hikes.

GBP/USD is falling lower in a quiet day for UK economic data. The rebounding USD and a lack of fresh UK fundamental drivers is leaving sterling struggling. The cable is still set to rise across the week marking at fifth straight week of gains.

EUR/USD -0.2% at 1.0980

GBP/USD -0.4% at 1.2470

Oil set for weekly gains

Oil is holding steady but is set to rise across the week, marking the fourth straight week of gains.

Oil prices are finding support from the IEA report, which says it expects global oil demand to rise to a record high on the back of a recovery in Chinese demand. The agency added that the OPEC output cuts could exasperate an oil supply deficit.

The IEA considered that OPEC’s decision could result in consumers reining in their spending, hurting economic growth.

In its monthly report, the IEA projected that oil demand would grow by 2 million barrels per day to 101.9 million bpd. Jet fuel is expected to account for 57% of gains.

WTI crude trades +0.08% at $82.23

Brent trades at +0.18% at $85.98

Looking ahead

N/A