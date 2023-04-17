Stocks Mixed ahead of a Busy Week for Earnings

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US futures

Dow futures +0.08% at 33907

S&P futures +0.03% at 4137

Nasdaq futures -0.1% at 13067

In Europe

FTSE +0.09% at 7883

Dax -0.17% at 15772

Earnings & Fed speakers in focus

US stocks are heading for a mixed open in subdued trade at the start of the week as investors wait for more bank earnings and more views from Federal Reserve policymakers.

Hunting season kicked off on Friday with strong results from JP Morgan Citibank and Wells Fargo, which have so far soothed concerns surrounding banks’ profitability. However, with regional banks under the spotlight this week, the probability is likely to have suffered amid deposit withdrawals.

Other banks, including Goldman Sachs Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, are also due to report this week, as well as other big companies such as Tesla, Netflix and P&G.

Broadly speaking, the bar is low for earnings season, with a 4.8% decline in Q1 earnings expected. Some sectors such as energy, are likely to perform better than most.

In addition to earnings, investors continue weighing up the Fed’s next move. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said that the Fed will need to hike rates again to tame inflation, which is still far too high.

The market is currently pricing in an 83% possibility of a 25 basis point hike in May, up from 72% a week ago.

US Federal officials including New York Fed President John Williams and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester are due to speak later this week.

Corporate news

Moderna rises pre-market after the firm’s experimental mRNA cancer vaccine significantly reduced the risk of death or the recurrence of the most deadly skin cancer.

Xpeng rise 11% after the Chinese EV maker unveiled a new platform for making EV vehicles which is expected to reduce development and manufacturing costs.

Uber drives higher after Jefferies labeled the ride-hailing firm a top pick, expecting long-term growth to push the share price 50% higher.

Where next for the S&P 500?

The S&P 500 has extended its rebound from 3808 the March low, rising above its 50, 100 & 200 sma. The price rose to a 2-month high of 4162 last week. The RSI supports further upside. Buyers will look to rise above 4162 to create a higher high and target 4195, the 2023 high and 4312 the August 2022 high. On the flip side, support can be seen at 4080 the March high and mid-April low. A break below here exposes the 50 sma at 4030.

FX markets – USD rises, GBP rises

The USD is extending gains from Friday when an unexpected rise in consumer sentiment, combined with an uptick in inflation expectations and hawkish comments from Fed speakers have lifted the USD.

EUR/USD is struggling below 1.10 pulls away from yearly high hit last week. The euro has been supported by plenty of hawkish ECB commentary, which has led to market to consider a 50 basis point hike in May. ECB President Christine Lagarde is due to speak next week.

GBP/USD is rising as investors look ahead to a busy week of data for the UK, which will set the tone for the Bank of England meeting next month. The pair rose to a 10 month high last week on central bank divergence before the USD staged a small rebound.

EUR/USD -0.15% at 1.0980

GBP/USD +0.07% at 1.2470

Oil steady ahead of China GDP data tomorrow

Oil is edging lower after rising over 2% over the previous week amid a stronger USD and as investors look ahead to the release of Chinese GDP data tomorrow.

The Chinese Q1 GDP report is expected to show that the economy of the world’s largest oil importer is ramping up firmly as the economy reopened after the Covid restrictions were lifted. Strong economic growth would support the predictions by the IEA that China’s recovery could help drive oil demand to a record level.

Oil prices have rebounded strongly from the15 month lows hit 2-weeks ago as OPEC+’s output cuts are now fully priced in.

The price has run into resistance as the USD rebounds on hawkish Fed chatter and as US recession fears rise.

WTI crude trades -0.5% at $82.00

Brent trades at -0.5% at $85.60

Looking ahead

