Stocks Fall as Treasury Yields Rise, Netflix & Tesla Slide

US futures

Dow futures -0.3% at 33873

S&P futures -0.54% at 4130

Nasdaq futures -0.85% at 13000

In Europe

FTSE -0.19% at 7893

Dax -0.04% at 15858

Treasury yields rise

US stocks are falling as treasury yields are pushed higher on expectations that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates elevated for longer.

Atlanta Federal President Raphael Bostic and James Bullard made hawkish comments yesterday, with James Bullard saying that interest rates need to rise to 5.5% -5.75%. Recent economic data has been mixed, with the US expected to enter a mild recession later this year or early 2024.

The Fed’s Beige Book, which gives anecdotal evidence of the health of the US economy, is due to be released later. Investors will scrutinize it for clues over the impact of the banking crisis on economic activity.

Meanwhile, earnings continue with the likes of Morgan Stanley, Tesla, and United Airlines all releasing figures today.

So far, earnings have broadly supported equities, particularly given that the bar was so low entering earnings season. Regional banks, which could have been a potential mine field have not been the picture of health, but haven’t fallen off a cliff either. In fact, Western Alliance has impressed and trades 18% higher.

Corporate news

Netflix falls 1.3% pre-market after the streaming giant missed subscriber numbers even after the launch of the ad-supported tier. Netflix gained 1.75 million subscribers, below the 2.06 million expected.

Fox trades lower pre-market after the media giant settled its defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

Tesla is falling almost 2% pre-market ahead of its quarterly earnings, as the EV maker cuts prices for some of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in the US. This marks the sixth price cut this year alone.

Where next for S&P 500?

The S&P 500 is has risen firmly from 3800 the March low, forming a series of higher highs, hitting a monthly peak yesterday of 4172. The price is rebounding lower, testing the multi-week rising trendline. A break below here opens the door to support 4080 the March high, and the April low. Break below here exposes the 50 sma at 4035 ahead of 4000. Should the rising trendline support hold buyers could look for a rise above 4170 to target 4195 the 2023 high, before 4330, the August high.

FX markets – USD & GBP rise

The USD is rising after hawkish commentary from Fed Presidents James Bullard and Raphael Bostic, supporting further rate hikes. The negative opening on Wall Street could help drive the USD higher on safe-haven flows.

EUR/USD is falling below 1.0950 against the stronger USD, and as investors await the next catalyst. Eurozone CPI, the final reading confirmed the preliminary reading of 6.9% YoY, down from 8.5%. Meanwhile, core inflation rose to 5.7% up from 5.6%. Given that it was a final reading the market reaction has been muted. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said that he expects rates to rise in the near term.

GBP/USD is rising despite a strong U.S. dollar after UK inflation remains in double digits. CPI cooled by less than expected to 10.1%, from 10.4%, suggesting that the BoE still has a lot of work to do to bring inflation back to its 2% target. The market is pricing in a 97% chance of a 25 bps rate hike in May, up from 82% yesterday. BoE peak rate level was lifted to 5% in September.

EUR/USD -0.22% at 1.0969

GBP/USD +0.1% at 1.2439

Oil falls as US rate hike worries hit the demand outlook

Oil trades almost 2% lower on fears that more US interest rate hikes could slow growth in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer. These fears are overshadowing upbeat data from China and a fall in oil inventories.

Fed speakers continue to sing from the rate hike song sheet, supporting expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates again in May. The oil market is worried that more hikes could slow economic growth and oil consumption.

These worries are overshadowing upbeat Q1 GDP data from China, which was stronger than expected at 4.5%, but failed to boost oil prices higher.

API data showed that US inventories fell by 2.68 million barrels last week. EIA figures will be under the spotlight this afternoon.

Looking ahead

15:30 US crude oil stock piles