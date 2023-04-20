Stocks Fall as Tesla Margins Drop, Jobless Claims Rise

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US futures

Dow futures -0.48% at 33722

S&P futures -0.64% at 4125

Nasdaq futures -0.85% at 12978

In Europe

FTSE -0.1% at 7886

Dax -0.04% at 15760

Continuing jobless claims at 1.5 year high

US stocks are falling as Tesla drags down technology stocks and as investors worry over the health of the US economy as the Fed plans to hike rates further.

New York Fed President John Williams is the latest Fed official to support another rate hike and keep rates elevated, saying that inflation is still too high. The market is expecting another 25 bps hike from the Fed in May. However, this comes as signs of weakness start to appear in the jobs market, which has until now remained resilient.

The number of Americans signing up for unemployment benefits for the first time hit 245k, up from 240k in the previous week and above the 240k forecast suggesting that the jobs market is losing momentum. Meanwhile, recurring jobless claims jumped to 1.87 million, the highest since November 2021.

Earnings continue to ramp up, with Tesla’s weaker-than-expected gross margin pulling the stock, and the broader tech sector lower. Meanwhile, disappointment from AT&T and American Express also weighs on sentiment.

So far 16% of companies in the S&P500 have reported, but the lack of forward guidance is unnerving investors.

In addition to earnings, several Fed speakers are due to hit the airwaves, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester.

Corporate news

Tesla is falling 7% pre-market after the EV maker Q1 margin fell below 20% its lowest level in 2 years, missing forecasts owing to a series of aggressive price cuts.

AT &T fell 4.6% after the telecommunications giant missed Q1 revenue expectations amid intense competition from rivals.

IBM rises 1.2% after the tech giant beat estimates for Q1 profit and saw resilient demand for IT services.

Where next for S&P 500?

The S&P500 has broken below its month-old falling trendline to a weekly low, which combined with the long upper wicks on recent candles, suggests that bulls are running out of steam. Support can be seen at 4080 the March high, and the April low. A break below here exposes the 50 sma at 4035 ahead of 4000. On the flipside, buyers will look for a rise above 4155 the rising trendline to bring 4170, the weekly high into view ahead of 4195, the 2023 high. A break above here brings 4330, the August high into play.

FX markets – USD falls, EUR, GBP rise

The USD is falling after gains yesterday as choppy trade continues. The US index trades flat across the week as the greenback struggles for a solid direction as it waits for the next catalyst.

EUR/USD is rising as investors digest cooler than expected German PPI inflation and the minutes from the March ECB meeting, Richard that the majority of policymakers agreed with the proposal to raise the key interest rate by 50 basis points. Investors will now look ahead to the release of eurozone consumer confidence data which is expected to increase slightly to -18.5.

GBP/USD is edging higher after gains yesterday following hotter-than-forecast UK inflation data which is fueling bets that the Bank of England will continue raising interest rates to a peak level of 5% by September.

EUR/USD +0.12% at 1.0973

GBP/USD +0.1% at 1.2427

Oil falls as US rate hike worries hit the demand outlook

Oil is fooling for the second straight day and trade around a three-week low weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and rate hike worries, which overshadowed data showing lower US crude stockpiles.

Oil now trades at the lowest level since OPEC+ announced the surprise production cut in March. However not all those gains have been wiped out, as investors fret that further US rate hikes could slow the economy and hurt the oil demand outlook.

These worries have overshadowed EIA data showing US crude oil inventories fell by a larger than expected 4.6 million barrels.

WTI crude trades -1.3% at $78.03

Brent trades at -1.5% at $81.78