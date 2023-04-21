Stocks Muted Ahead of PMIs

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US futures

Dow futures +0.1% at 33722

S&P futures -0.06% at 4125

Nasdaq futures -0.12% at 12978

In Europe

FTSE -0.1% at 7886

Dax -0.04% at 15760

PMI data up next

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US stocks are relatively unchanged on Friday as investors continue digesting corporate earnings ahead of PMI data later today, which could provide further clues over the Fed’s path for monetary policy.

Comments from Federal Reserve officials continue to come through on the hawkish side. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester indicated her support for another rate hike, saying that rates need to rise above 5% and stay there to rein in inflation. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan sang from a similar songsheet saying inflation has been much too high.

The hawkish comments come amid signs that the US economy is slowing. Recent data, such as regional manufacturing and jobless claims, are showing signs of weakness. This is raising concerns over the outlook for the US economy, which could enter into a recession towards the end of the year.

Investors will now look to PMI data due later today for further clues of the health of the US economy. The services PMI is expected to grow at a slower pace of 51.6 down from 52.6. Manufacturing is expected to contract at a slower pace of 49 from 49.2.

Weaker than forecast growth could fuel recession fears further.

Corporate news

Proctor & Gamble rises pre-market after raising its full-year outlook, as higher prices offset the hit from consumers turning to cheaper alternatives.

Tesla trades unchanged despite the EV maker raising its US prices for Model S and X premium EVs, although the prices are still down 20% from the start of the year. Tesla lowered the price on other vehicles earlier in the week.

Where next for Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones failed to break meaningfully above the falling trendline resistance and continues to trade within a falling channel. Failure to rise above this resistance, combined with a bearish crossover on the MACD, could keep sellers hopeful of further losses. A break below the 100 sma at 33400, open the door to the 50 sma at 33075 and a potentially deeper selloff. On the flip side, a rise above 34135 the weekly high brings 34515, the 2023 high back into target

FX markets – USD falls, GBP tumbles

The USD is rising at the end of a choppy week of trading. The greenback is set to rise across the week, boosted by hawkish Fed comments, while weaker economic data has limited the upside.

EUR/USD is rising as PMI data showed that the eurozone economy kicked off Q2 with positive momentum. The composite PMI, a good gauge for business activity, rose by more than forecast at 54.4 thanks to a strong performance in the services sector and despite a deeper slowdown in manufacturing.

GBP/USD is falling after a mixed bag of data. Retail sales fell -0.9% MoM in March, down from 1.2% rise in February. This was below the 0.5% fall forecast as households remain under pressure. Meanwhile, the service sector PMI jumped to 54.9, well up from 52.9 in March, and above forecasts. The PMI data, along with this week’s CPI data adds to the case for a May hike.

EUR/USD +0.12% at 1.0982

GBP/USD -0.4% at 1.2395

Oil falls 6% across the week

Oil is holding steady on Friday, around a three-week low, but is still set to decline around 6% across the week, driven by economic certainty.

Worries about slowing global growth and a possible hard landing in the US have weighed on the demand outlook. Despite weaker data and signs that the US economy is slowing, Federal Reserve officials have been doubling down on the hawkish rhetoric.

Earlier losses in oil have been pared after eurozone PMI data beat expectations, but economic uncertainty remains, which will weigh on the price of oil.

Meanwhile, losses could be limited, supported by OPEC’s decision to cut output and draws from inventories this week

WTI crude trades +0.1% at $77.51

Brent trades at +0.1% at $81.04

Looking ahead

14:45 S&P composite PMI

15:30 ECB Elderson

18:00 Baker Hughes rig count