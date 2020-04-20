On Friday, China reported that its first-quarter GDP shrank 6.8% on year

On Friday, China reported that its first-quarter GDP shrank 6.8% on year (worse than the -6.0% expected), the first economic contraction in nearly 30 years. Industrial production also fell 1.1% in March (better than the -6.2% estimated) and retail sales declined 15.8% (worse than -10.0% expected). Australian economy is closely linked to China but those data had little impact on AUD.

From a technical point of view, the pair remains on the upside and now stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue) as the daily RSI stands within its buying area between 50 and 70. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 0.6165. The nearest resistance would be set at previous overlap at 0.6470 and a second one would be set at set at Mar. 9 top at 0.6685 in extension.

- advertisement -

Previous articleEUR/USD Tests Fibo 23.60%
Next articleEU Indices Slightly Down This Morning | TA Focus On Vivendi
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.