The Japanese yen seems not to be weakened markedly by such economic reports…

The Bank of Japan, as expected, kept its benchmark interest rate at Negative -0.1% unchanged.

At the same time, the central bank announced plans to purchase unlimited amount of Japanese government bonds in case it is necessary.

- advertisement -

Meanwhile, official data showed that Japan’s jobless rate ticked up to 2.5% in March (as expected) from 2.4% in February.

However, the Japanese yen seems not to be weakened markedly by such economic reports.

On a Daily Chart (Short-Term view), USD/JPY is testing the key support at 107.00. A break below this level on a daily basis should bring about a bearish reversal.

On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, USD/JPY continues a rebound from a low of 106.97 seen overnight. It has located a key support at 107.15. Overhead resistance is 107.35. Above this level, further resistance would be encountered at 107.50.

Previous articleUS stocks rose on talks of automakers reopenning
Next articleGBP/USD Approaching Key Hurdles, Can Buyers Make It?
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.