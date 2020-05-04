Just as gold price was heading downward due to the diminishing coronavirus fears, U.S. President Donald Trump said on a Fox News interview China “made a horrible mistake” which caused the coronavirus pandemic, and “they tried to cover it”. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Trump is considering plans to block a government retirement fund from investing 50 billion dollars in China stock markets.

Some analysts are already pointing out that Trump could attempt to diverge attention to China’s fault on coronavirus outbreak, as a 2020 presidential election strategy. If he carries on lighting up tensions between the two nations, gold may be benefited.

From a technical point of view, spot gold is gaining traction as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has broken above a falling wedge pattern, while the RSI has shown a bullish divergence. The level at $1,685 may be considered as the nearest support, and a break above the nearest resistance at $1,706 is likely to trigger a further advance to test the next resistance at $1,714. In an alternative scenario, losing $1,685 might show that gold has lost momentum and the next support at $1,671 could be threatened.

- advertisement -

Previous articleDaily Technical Analysis
Next articleRBA to Stay on Hold in May. Economic Forecasts to be Downgraded
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.