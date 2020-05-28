Spot gold briefly traded below $1,700, the first time since May 13, before closing down 0.1% near $1,709 yesterday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he “reported to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China”, after the decision by China to impose a new national-security law on Hong Kong. The Chinese government said it would take countermeasures against any “interference” in Hong Kong’s affairs.

Yet, the latest twists and turns of U.S.-China relationship has not sparked gold prices, and a lack of more powerful triggering events might continue to put pressure on the precious metal. Later today, investors expect U.S. jobless claims to ease further to 2.1 million in the week ended May 23, which would mark a seventh consecutive week of decline.

Nevertheless, U.S. President Donald Trump promised a “very interesting” response to China before weekend. Whether his plan will be powerful enough to boost gold prices remains to be seen.

From a technical point of view, spot gold continues to edge lower as shown on the 1-hour chart as we expected yesterday. Despite a modest rebound, it has not surpassed the upper boundary of a bearish channel drawn from May 18 and is still trading at levels below last week’s low. Bearish investors may consider $1,723 as the nearest intraday resistance, while a break below the 1st support at $1,694 may trigger a downside acceleration to the next support at $1,682. Alternatively, bullish investors might have to wait for a solid upside break-through $1,723 to confirm an upturn, which could open a path to $1,736 and $1,754 on the upside.

DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

