Overnight U.S. stocks extended their winning streak to a fourth session with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging over 2%.

Investors were encouraged by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) employment report, which showed that the U.S. economy lost “only” 2.760 million private jobs in May, much better than -9.000 million expected and -19.557 million in April.

Signs of abating social unrest in major U.S. cities also helped.

- advertisement -

Assets widely expected to be safe-haven ones – including U.S. Treasuries, gold, the yen (and to some extent, the U.S. dollar) – have weakened in price amid growing investor optimism, which leads to growing risk appetite.

The yen is seeing its safe-haven appeal tarnish, as USD/JPY advanced 0.3% overnight, following a 1.0% jump Tuesday.

Also, the yen’s selling pressure is expected to extend amid continued covering of USD/JPY short positions.

On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, USD/JPY has swung to the Upper Bollinger Band keeping the intraday bias as bullish.

In fact, a rising trend line drawn from June 2 remains intact.

Bullish investors can set a Key Support at 108.80, which is around the ascending 50-period moving average and the Lower Bollinger Band.

Overhead Resistance is expected at 109.30 (161.80% Fibonacci extrapolation from the Key Support), which was last seen in early April.

Above 109.30, the next resistance would be encountered at 109.60 (last seen in late-March).

Previous articleUSD/JPY Daily Outlook
Next articleAUD/USD Daily Report
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.