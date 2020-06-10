Spot gold climbed 1.0% on day to $1,715 yesterday, extending its rebound for a second straight session after a surprising growth in U.S. jobs reported last Friday. We stick to our view that gold is due for a deeper price correction in the short term, as the latest jobs report suggested that economic recovery is ongoing.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will release its monetary statement later today, even though it is likely to maintain a cautious view on the economic outlook, the resilience of labour market should be acknowledged.

From a technical point of view, the upside potential for spot gold appears to be limited as shown on the 1-hour chart. Currently, it is trading within a bearish channel drawn from May 18, and is approaching the upper boundary of the channel. Bearish investors might consider $1,730 as the nearest resistance, which is also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline. Below this level, prices are likely to retreat to test the 1st and 2nd support at $1,700 and $1,689 respectively. Alternatively, bullish investors may wait to see a clear break thought from $1,730, which would trigger a further rebound to test the next resistances at $1,745 and $1,754.

- advertisement -

Previous articleAsia Morning: U.S. Stocks Mixed, Dow Eases 1%
Next articleAUD/USD Sets New 2020 High, US CPI & Fed Next
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.