The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Monday with the exception of the EUR.

On the economic data front, the Monthly Federal Budget Deficit increased to 864.1 billion dollars on month in June (863.0 billion dollars expected), from 8.5 billion dollars in May, marking a record.

On Tuesday, the National Federation of Independent Business’ Small Business Optimism Index for June is anticipated to increase to 97.8 on month, from 94.4 in May. Finally, the Consumer Price Index for June is expected to rise 0.5% on month, from -0.1% in May.

- advertisement -

The Euro was bullish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, no major economic data was released.

The Australian dollar was mixed against all of its major pairs.

Looking at the biggest loser in Monday’s trading, the GBP/USD dropped 70 pips to 1.2552. The currency pair broke below a triangle top pattern formation. As long as the pair can remain below 1.262 resistance, look for a continuation lower towards 1.2165 support.

Previous articleEco Data 7/14/20
Next articleAsia Morning: U.S. Stocks Pare Gains In Last Trading Hour
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.