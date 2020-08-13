Spot silver plummeted nearly 15% on Tuesday and despite a 2.9% rebound yesterday, it becomes more clear that investors are taking profit as price had nearly tripled from March’s low.

DoubleLine Capital CEO Gundlach, the “bond king”, said even he believes gold price (silver’s peer) will go higher in the long-term, but calls for “short-term reversals as a general theme in markets”.

From a technical point of view, on the 1-hour chart, spot silver remains on the downside after breaking below a bullish channel drawn from July 20. The level at $27.85, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the most recent decline, might be considered as the nearest resistance. The 1st and 2nd supports are expected to be located at $23.00 and $20.75 respectively. Alternatively, a break above $27.85 would suggest that the next resistance at $29.85 may be challenged again.

- advertisement -

Previous articleMarket Morning Briefing: Dollar-Yen Has Dipped Slightly
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.