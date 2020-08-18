The precious metals rebound from August 12. Gold bounced 6.5% from the low of $1,863, while silver rebounded 17.2% from the low of $23.44. The weakness of the U.S. dollar would help to lift the precious metal prices. Yesterday, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.1% on day to 93.24, down for a second straight session.

Currently, investors would weigh on the trend of U.S. dollars and geopolitical risk between the U.S. and China. Besides, the Federal Reserve will issue the minutes on Wednesday, which may affect the bond yield and the U.S. dollars.

Gold (Short Term): Cautious

- advertisement -

On a daily chart, gold posted a rebound from $1,863 and broke above the 20-day moving average. Currently, the prices are expected to challenge the resistance level at $2,015.

Besides, the relative strength index has landed on its neutrality level at 50 and is turning upward.

Therefore, investors should focus on the key resistance level at $2,015 and stand aside first. A close above $2,015 would turn the technical outlook to positive and trigger an advance to the resistance levels at $2,075 and $2,140.

On the other hand, failing to stand above $2,015 would continue the range trading and may return to the support level at $1,910.

Silver (Short Term): Focus on the level at $27.85

From a technical point of view, silver posts a sharp rebound and challenges the resistance level at $27.85 on a daily chart.

Currently, the prices returned the level above the 20-day moving average, while the relative strength index failed to break below the neutrality level at 50.

In this case, the investors should stay neutral and watch the close price of silver. If silver is able to stand above the resistance level at $27.85, the prices could consider another up move to the next resistance levels at $30.0 and $31.50.

On the other hand, staying below the $27.85 would continue the choppy trading and may return to the support level at $24.75.

 

 

Previous articleAsia Morning: U.S. Tech Stocks Lead Market
Next articleGBP/USD Could Rally Further If It Clears 1.3200
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.